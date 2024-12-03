2025 RB Brendon Haygood commits to Mizzou ahead of Early Signing Period

Brendon Haygood waited until his final visit to back off his commitment. The three-star running back decommitted from Boise State on Saturday during his official visit to Missouri. Haygood -- who pledged to the Broncos in September -- verbally committed to the Tigers on Tuesday, one day before the Early Signing Period opens. This past weekend marked Haygood's first trip to Missouri and third official visit in the past two months. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back visited Virginia Tech the weekend of Oct. 19 and Texas Tech, who Haygood chose Missouri over, the weekend of Nov. 9.

Tigers running backs coach Curtis Luper offered Haygood on Oct. 6, kicking off a flurry of interest from Power Four programs. Luper visited Haygood on Nov. 7 for a game at Sachse (Tex.) High, where the three-star continued to boost his stock as a senior. "(It) makes me feel like I was an important player to them and just helps with my level of confidence," Haygood said. "He said I played a good game and I was bound to play in the SEC." Haygood rushed for 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns on 151 carries in 11 games during his final high school season. "He likes my balance and sees me well in their offense as an outside run guy," Haygood said. Haygood built a strong relationship with Luper over the past weeks before his official visit. His parents also got to the know the staffer well through an accelerated recruitment, as the offer came two months into Haygood's senior campaign. "They answered all my questions without me even asking," Haygood said. "And constantly stay on the phone with my parents."

Scouting Report