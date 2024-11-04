Class of 2026 QB Ryan Hopkins impresses Mizzou with dual-threat ability

in other news
SEC Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend
Check here throughout the weekend for all the latest recruiting news, notes and analysis in the SEC.
Season glance: Games 23-25
We're getting into the final stretch of the season as I look into the Tigers' games against A&M, Oklahoma and Georgia.
Mizzou target Ah'Mari Stevens details relationship with Jacob Peeler
Missouri was the first program to offer Class of 2027 wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens.
Ask the Editor: Nov. 2
We've got the second edition of Ask the Editor with questions about quarterbacks, OCs and basketball lineups.
Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Nov. 1 media day
What was said and what was unsaid at Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates' press conference on Friday.
