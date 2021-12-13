Sam Horn is a state champion

Longtime Missouri quarterback commit Sam Horn capped off his senior season on Saturday night by winning the Georgia Class 7A state championship with a 24-8 victory over Milton. Again, Horn was efficient in the victory finishing 22-of-33 for 243 passing yards and two touchdowns (10, 6) and one interception. He also rushed for 35 yards on six carries for one score (6).

Horn's touchdown tosses went to Spenser Anderson for a 10-yard score in the second quarter. He also hit Florida State bound Travis Hunter for a six-yard score. Hunter, the No. 1 player in the 2022 class, had a banner night as well by hauling in 10 catches for 153 yards while also forcing a fumble on defense. In the process of another masterful performance on a big stage, Horn became just the eighth quarterback in Georgia high school history to surpass 10,000 career passing yards. Collins Hill finished their season with a perfect 15-0 record and did so in dominating fashion, defeating every team they played by 15 or more points.