Sam Horn, Luther Burden make big moves in latest Rivals250 Rankings

The latest Rivals250 Rankings update was released on Tuesday which features four Missouri commitments in Luther Burden, Sam Horn, Tavorus Jones, and Isaac Thompson.



When you're ranked as high as Burden, even the slightest bump up in rankings is considered significant. The five-star prospect jumped up one spot is now the No. 5 player in America. He finished his senior season with 71 catches for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 852 return yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

Horn made the biggest leap in the rankings, jumping up 18 spots to No. 67. He will lead his Collins Hill (Ga.) team into the Georgia Class 7A Championship game on Saturday night against Milton (Ga.). Through 13 games, Horn's numbers have been nothing short of impressive, throwing for 3,447 yards (70.6% completion) along with 33 touchdowns against only nine interceptions while rushing for an additional 573 yards and six touchdowns.

Jones dropped 12 spots and remains at No. 160 overall. The four-star prospect displayed his dual-threat capabilities out of the backfield during his senior season, rushing for 1,673 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 11.8 yards per carry. He also hauled in 30 catches for 597 yards and six touchdowns.

Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury just two games into his senior season, Thompson dropped just 20 spots in the latest updates and finds himself at No. 200. The four-star recorded 11 tackles on defense and hauled in two passes for 36 yards during his brief senior campaign,

Other notes: