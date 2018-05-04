When T.J. Sikkema induced a 6-3 double play to strand two Georgia runners and escape the top of the fourth inning, the celebration emitted from the Missouri dugout and bleachers was more suppressed than usual.

In a one-run, SEC game that carries extra weight as the regular season nears its conclusion, such an occurrence would normally produce a clamor of cheers, but what happened just a few moments earlier forbade that.

In the fourth inning, Tucker Maxwell sent a pop fly into the right-field foul territory. Cade Bormet, Missouri’s right fielder, turned left and sprinted in pursuit of the ball. As he crossed the foul line and entered foul territory, Bormet, attempting to catch the foul ball, slid and banged into the unpadded, brick wall.

After lying motionless on the maroon turf with trainers surrounding around him for some 20 minutes, Bormet exited the game on a stretcher. A relief to all, Bormet flipped a thumbs-up before being taken to the hospital.

“Each time something like that happens, it’s a bad feeling in your gut,” head coach Steve Bieser said. “When it’s one of your guys that goes against the wall for you and his team, and seeing it take him a little bit to respond, it’s always scary. When you put your head against the wall at the speed he was going at, it’s going to be something serious. And it was. It was a bad deal for him.”

According to a team spokesperson, Bormet has a few fractures in his face, a cut on his knee and a possible concussion. He remained at the hospital Thursday night and is in good condition. Considering the seriousness of the incident, it’s great news.

“As a senior, I just hate that for him,” Trey Harris said. “It sucked. I think it did shake us up for a few innings. My stomach was feeling queasy. I know what that brick wall is like. I get scared whenever I get close to it. To see him go full speed into it and there was nothing that anybody could do about it was the worst part. End of the day, it just sucked.”