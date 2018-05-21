With just two players left uncommitted in the 2018 Rivals150, it's time to take a look what will (likely) be the final version of every SEC team's 2018 recruiting class. The league boasts three teams (Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt) in the top 11 overall and eight in the top 50, bested only by the Big Ten and Pac-12.

1. Kentucky

Rivals team ranking: No. 2

Signees: EJ Montgomery (No. 10), Keldon Johnson (No. 13), Immanuel Quickly (No. 20), Tyler Herro (No. 34)

2018 was business as usual for John Calipari and the Cats, who reeled in three of the top 20 players in class, along with Wisconsin sharpshooter and top-40 guard Tyler Herro. Kentucky now awaits the NBA decisions of freshmen PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt, who could open up a spot for a late graduate transfer.

2. LSU

Rivals team ranking: No. 2

Signees: Nazreon Reid (No. 19), Emmitt Williams (No. 21), Javonte Smart (No. 30), Darius Days (No. 55), Marlon Taylor (NR), Noah Thomas (NR)

Will Wade's squad improved its win total by eight games over Johnny Jones' team in 2016-17, with a group whose most talented player was freshman Tremont Waters. Now Wade adds a class that's arguably even better than the 2015 class of Ben Simmons and Antonio Blakeney with two dominant bigs (Williams and Reid), as well as Smart, Days and Taylor.

3. Vanderbilt

Rivals team ranking: No. 11

Signees: Simisola Shittu (No. 7), Darius Garland (No. 15), Aaron Nesmith (No. 67)

The Commodores were without a doubt one of the two worst teams in the SEC last year, but they'll follow it up with likely the best single recruiting class in program history. Shittu and Garland are possible one-and-dones, but Vandy has a chance to be one of the top five or six teams in the league next year with them in the lineup.

4. Florida

Rivals team ranking: No. 16

Signees: Andrew Nembhard (No. 17), Keyontae Johnson (No. 60), Noah Locke (No. 62)

Although they'll lose seniors Egor Koulechov and Chris Chiozza (Mizzou fans rejoice), the Gators will likely have KeVaughn Allen and leading scorer Jalen Hudson back to pair with Nembhard, Lock and Johnson.

5. Arkansas

Rivals team ranking: No. 19

Signees: Isaiah Joe (No. 114), Keyshawn Embery (No. 115), Jordan Phillips (No. 139), Reggie Chaney (No. 147), Ethan Henderson (NR), Desi Sills (NR), Ibby Ali (NR), Mason Jones (NR).

Arkansas' biggest coup of the spring wasn't in recruiting, but instead keeping All-SEC forward Daniel Gafford around for his sophomore year. Surrounding him will be an almost completely remade roster after Jaylen Barford, Daryl Macon and Anton Beard graduated, and a handful of reserves transferred.

6. Mississippi State

Rivals team ranking: No. 22

Signees: Reggie Perry (No. 27), Robert Woodard (No. 75), D.J. Stewart (No. 132), Jethro Tshisumpa (NR)

After initially testing the NBA Draft waters, Lamar Peters, Nick Weatherspoon, Aric Holman and Quinndary Weatherspoon all opted to return to Starkville, giving the Bulldogs one of the more experienced starting fives in the league. Adding Perry and Woodard gives them a pair of long, athletic forwards to play alongside Holman up front. One through six, Mississippi State might have the most talented group outside of Lexington.

7. Missouri

Rivals team ranking: No. 50

Signees: Torrence Watson (No. 109), Xavier Pinson (NR), KJ Santos (NR), Javon Pickett (NR), Dru Smith (transfer), Mark Smith (transfer)

The Rivals rankings don't take into account Division I transfers, but the Smiths might end up being the most productive players in this glass. Santos, who transfers in from the junior college ranks, has a chance to step in and start at small forward, while Watson and Pinson will see significant backcourt minutes.

8. Mississippi

Rivals team ranking: No. 48

Signees: Blake Hinson (No. 103), KJ Buffen (NR), Brian Halums (NR), Zach Naylor (NR), Franco Miller (NR), Carlos Curry Jr. (NR)

After finishing dead last in the SEC last season, new head coach Kermit Davis is revamping the Rebels' roster in hopes of avoiding that fate for a second year in a row. Hinson, who chose the Rebels over Mizzou, brings an immediate scoring punch, with Buffen, Halums and Naylor adding to a strong stable of forwards.

9. Georgia

Rivals team ranking: No. 59

Signees: Amanza Ngumezi (No. 122), JoJo Toppin (NR), Tye Fagan (NR)

Fagan was a nice late addition to Tom Crean's first class at Georgia, as well as getting Ngumezi and Toppin sticking around after Mark Fox's firing. The Bulldogs lose all-everything forward Yante Maten but return a talented core that includes freshmen Nicolas Claxton, TeShaun Hightower and Rayshaun Hammonds.

10. Alabama

Rivals team ranking: No. 61

Signees: Jared Butler (No. 127), Diante Wood (NR), Javian Fleming (NR)

The Crimson Tide will have a vastly different look without lottery pick Collin Sexton next year, but they do return sharpshooter John Petty and forwards Dazon Ingram and Donta Hall. Butler will provide immediate depth and a possible starter at point guard, while Wood and Fleming will add depth to a rebuilding 'Bama squad.

11. South Carolina

Rivals team ranking: No. 82

Signees: T.J. Moss (NR), Jermaine Couisnard (NR), Alonzo Frink (NR)

South Carolina's most important addition this spring wasn't anyone from the 2018 class; it was Georgetown graduate transfer point guard Tre Campbell. After the dismissal of projected started Rakym Felder, the Gamecocks needed help at the point, and they'll get it with Campbell and Moss, a one-time Mizzou target.

Texas A&M



Rivals team ranking: NR

Signees: Wendell Mitchell (NR), Brandon Mahan (NR)

The Aggies have already lost seniors Duane Wilson and Tonny Trocha-Morelos to graduation, underclassmen DJ Hogg and Robert Williams to the NBA Draft and could still lose Admon Gilder and Tyler Davis if they opt to sign with an agent. Mitchell, one of the top junior college players in the country last season, should compete at guard, and if Gilden and/or Davis leaves, Billy Kennedy could look to the grad transfer market.

Auburn

Rivals team ranking: NR

Signees: Jamal Johnson (transfer)

Depending on whether Mustapha Heron, Bryce Brown, Austin Wiley and Jared Harper opt to stay in the draft or not, Auburn might not sign a single prep recruit. The Tigers will get Danjel Purifoy off suspension and add transfer Samir Doughty, who sat out last season after transferring from VCU. If all, or even the majority of the four Tigers who entered their name in the draft return, they'll be the favorite to win the SEC yet again.

Tennessee

Rivals team ranking: NR

Signees: Khwan Fore (transfer)

Should Admiral Schofield opt to return and play alongside Grant Williams, the Vols will again compete for the SEC regular season crown. Every player from last year's team that won a share of the title is back, and Fore adds much-needed point guard depth.