Missouri opens SEC basketball play on Tuesday night against Tennessee. On Sunday, we reviewed the non-conference season. Today, we take a look ahead to the conference slate. At 9-3, Missouri will need to go no worse than 10-8 to put itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Tigers' non-conference schedule didn't have a lot of bite to it, so there will need to be some quality wins in league play to give them a chance to play in the tournament. Fortunately, the Tigers will play 15 games against 11 teams currently in the KenPom top 100.

Jordan Kodner

SEC Non-Conference Results Team Record KenPom Rank Games vs Mizzou Mississippi State 12-1 20 1 Tennessee 12-1 7 2 Auburn 11-2 11 1 Kentucky 10-3 12 1 Ole Miss 11-2 41 2 LSU 10-3 40 1 Alabama 10-3 59 1 Arkansas 10-3 53 2 Missouri 9-3 73 -- Vanderbilt 9-4 70 1 Florida 8-5 22 1 Georgia 8-5 112 1 Texas A&M 6-6 93 2 South Carolina 6-7 114 2

Tennessee put together the best non-conference slate of anybody in the league. The Vols beat Gonzaga, Memphis and Louisville and lost in overtime to Kansas. They're the hands-down pre-season league favorite. The next tier includes Auburn and Kentucky. Both were pre-season top ten teams who have played at a level perhaps just below that. Both teams lost to Duke (Auburn was much more competitive). The Tigers lost to NC State and Kentucky to Seton Hall. The Wildcats had an impressive blowout win over North Carolina and have their usual host of young talent. Auburn beat Washington and Arizona and won the SEC a season ago. Mississippi State could be in the top group with those teams. The Bulldogs are 12-1, but didn't have a great non-conference schedule. After those four teams, there's a logjam of 10-2 to 8-4 squads that can be either pretty good or pretty bad. On any given day, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mizzou, Vandy and Florida could win or lose to every other team in that group. Georgia, Texas A&M and South Carolina appear to be teams very likely to play on the first day of the SEC Tournament. All are capable of springing an upset, but none are probably consistent enough to make a major push.

Missouri's SEC Schedule Opponent Date Time KenPom Prediction vs Tennessee Tue, Jan 8 6 p.m L 72-66 at South Carolina Sat, Jan 12 12 p.m. L 70-69 vs Alabama Wed, Jan 16 8 p.m. W 70-67 at Texas A&M Sat, Jan 19 2:30 p.m. L 68-66 at Arkansas Wed, Jan 23 8 p.m. L 73-67 vs LSU Sat, Jan 26 5 p.m. L 71-70 at Auburn Wed, Jan 30 7:30 p.m. L 74-62 vs Vanderbilt Sat, Feb 2 7:30 p.m. W 71-68 at Tennessee Tue, Feb 5 8:00 p.m. L 75-62 vs Texas A&M Sat, Feb 9 5:00 p.m. W 69-65 vs Arkansas Tue, Feb 12 8:00 p.m. W 71-69 at Ole Miss Sat, Feb 16 2:30 p.m. L 73-67 vs Kentucky Tue, Feb 19 8 p.m. L 71-66 at Florida Sat, Feb 23 3 p.m. L 66-56 at Mississippi St. Tue, Feb 26 6 p.m. L 73-63 vs South Carolina Sat, March 2 2:30 p.m. W 72-66 at Georgia Wed, March 6 5:30 p.m. L 69-67 vs Ole Miss Sat, March 9 2:30 p.m. W 71-70

Pomeroy picks Missouri to go 6-12 in SEC play (the actual won/loss prediction is 7-11, but if you take each individual game prediction it adds up to 6-12, so feel free to explain that to me), which would leave the Tigers 15-15 overall and needing a win or two in the SEC Tournament to make the NIT. But ten of those games are picked within five points either way (with another three within six). So there's a lot of wiggle room in those predictions, as you'd expect in a league that seems to be as bunched as the SEC, especially in the middle.

THE PREDICTION