“The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30,” a release from the conference read. “That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities.”

The remainder of Missouri's spring football practices have been postponed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. A conference-wise mandate to suspend all sports activities was handed down by the SEC on Friday afternoon. The postponement will remain in effect until at least April 15.

The announcement comes a day after the SEC canceled it’s men’s basketball tournament and the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships. The decision to hold practices had initially been left up to individual schools. The Big Ten also barred its teams from practicing through at least April 6.

Missouri has completed three of its 15 allotted spring practices. The Tigers were scheduled to take the practice field Friday afternoon, but the team called off the practice about 90 minutes in advance. The team will presumably be allowed to make up all 12 remaining practices once it gets the all-clear from the league. Missouri has not yet announced when or if its Black and Gold spring game, originally scheduled for April 11, will be played.

On Wednesday, Missouri canceled classes for the rest of the week and moved all other classes online until students return from spring break on March 30.