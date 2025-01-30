Second half kills Mizzou against Texas

(Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

The Missouri Tigers ran out to an early lead and led by double digits in the second quarter. But the offense slowed down and the No. 5 Texas Longhorns came back in the second half to beat the Tigers 70-61 in Austin on Thursday. Laniah Randle gave the Tigers the game’s initial lead with an offensive rebound and putback, starting her 22-point, four-rebound, four-steal day with 9:08 left, then a Grace Slaughter jumper and a Randle layup put the Tigers ahead 8-4 with 6:00 left in the first. The Tigers would lead the rest of the way through the first quarter, building to a nine-point advantage when Slaughter connected on a 3 with 1:06 left to make it 20-11. Slaughter ended with 16 points and three rebounds.

The Tigers took a 20-13 lead into the second quarter after shooting 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) from the field during the opening 10 minutes. In the second, a De’Myla Brown 3 extended the Tiger lead to 29-19 with 5:07 left before the break, then the Tigers held their biggest advantage of the night when Randle connected on a traditional three-point play to create a 32-21 lead with 4:21 left.