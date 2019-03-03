Robin Pingeton was clear throughout the season. She didn’t want to think about senior night. She wasn’t ready to talk about the emotions surrounding the end of this season. She wouldn't discuss life after Sophie Cunningham, Cierra Porter and Lauren Aldridge.

Sunday will be the end of an era in Missouri women’s basketball, and there was no time to reflect on the past four years during a hectic season.

Like every coach, Pingeton has been locked into navigating through a tough SEC schedule, with the goal of improving every day. The next opponent is always at the forefront of her mind.

However, time waits for no one. That was the sentiment in Pingeton’s words at Missouri’s media day early Saturday afternoon. The Tigers will honor three of her most important players in less than 24 hours.

“Emotions are high,” Pingeton said. “We haven’t really talked about it as a team. But I know for me personally senior days are always really hard.”

Pingeton remembers recruiting Cunningham and Porter when they were in eighth grade. That relationship grew over their four years at Rock Bridge and then expanded over four years with the Tigers.