Make your event or party the best in town with the best pizza in town. Shakespeare's can cater your event for up to 2,500 people. Click on the logo below for more information on how to make your party more popular.
This week on the podcast, Gabe and Mitchell talk with Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk in a wide-ranging conversation about all the Tiger teams.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to this week's show.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher