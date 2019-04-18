Ticker
Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast by PowerMizzou

Gabe DeArmond & Mitchell Forde
Staff
This week on the podcast, Gabe and Mitchell talk with Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk in a wide-ranging conversation about all the Tiger teams.

