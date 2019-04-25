Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast by PowerMizzou
The PowerMizzou.com Podcast comes at you live from the NFL Draft. Gabe DeArmond is on site in Nashville and joins Mitchell Forde to talk about who will take Drew Lock and where all the other Tigers could land to continue their pro careers.
Click on your player of choice below to listen.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher