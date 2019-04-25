News More News
Gabe DeArmond & Mitchell Forde
The PowerMizzou.com Podcast comes at you live from the NFL Draft. Gabe DeArmond is on site in Nashville and joins Mitchell Forde to talk about who will take Drew Lock and where all the other Tigers could land to continue their pro careers.

