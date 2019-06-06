Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 269
You can get the best pizza in CoMo brought to you for up to 2,500 people. Order eight or more pizzas on the same tab and mention the PowerMizzou podcast and you'll get a 5% discount on top of Shakespeare's already discounted group rate.
This week, we take a look back at the year gone by on the PowerMizzou.com podcast. We hit the highs and lows from the 2018-19 sports seasons at Missouri.
Click on your player of choice below to listen.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher