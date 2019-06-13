Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 270
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
You can get the best pizza in CoMo brought to you for up to 2,500 people. Order eight or more pizzas on the same tab and mention the PowerMizzou podcast and you'll get a 5% discount on top of Shakespeare's already discounted group rate.
We celebrate Father's Day on this episode of the PowerMizzou.com Podcast. We welcome our dads, Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports and Mike DeArmond, retired from the Kansas City Star.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to episode 270.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher