Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 273
You can get the best pizza in CoMo brought to you for up to 2,500 people. Shakespeare's is now doing private events and catering for groups between 25 and 2,500. Click on the logo to learn more.
On this week's podcast, we talk with Carrington Harrison of 610Sports in Kansas City. We talk about the latest in the case with Tyreek Hill and then move on to Mizzou talk, looking at both football and hoops.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to this week's episode.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher