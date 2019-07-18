Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 274
On this week's podcast, we talk with Bill Connelly of ESPN.com. We preview the 2019 college football season and zero in on Mizzou.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to this week's episode.
