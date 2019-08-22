Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 278
You can get the best pizza in CoMo brought to you for up to 2,500 people. Shakespeare's is now doing private events and catering for groups between 25 and 2,500. Click on the logo to learn more.
On this week's podcast, we do a 2019 Mizzou football fantasy draft and put together our all-time favorite college football roster.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to this week's episode.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher