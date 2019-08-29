News More News
Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 279

Gabe DeArmond & Mitchell Forde
You can get the best pizza in CoMo brought to you for up to 2,500 people. Shakespeare's is now doing private events and catering for groups between 25 and 2,500. Click on the logo to learn more.

It's game week. Finally. On this week's podcast we talk with Davis Potter from the Casper Star-Tribune to preview Wyoming and week one.

