Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 281
This week on the podcast we talk recruiting with Lutheran North head coach Carl Reed and natural disasters with Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to this week's episode.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher