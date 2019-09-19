Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 282
You can get the best pizza in CoMo brought to you for up to 2,500 people. Shakespeare's is now doing private events and catering for groups between 25 and 2,500. Click on the logo to learn more.
We preview the season's biggest game so far with Collyn Taylor from GamecockCentral.com and check in with Jacquie Franciulli from GatorsTerritory.com as Florida moves forward with a new quarterback.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to this week's episode.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher