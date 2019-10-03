Shakespeare's Events & Catering Podcast: Episode 284
This week on the podcast, we talk with Trevor Kraus, a Mizzou grad and the author of "Ticketless." We also re-start the football season and talk hoops recruiting.
Click on your player of choice below to listen to this week's episode.
You can purchase "Ticketless" on Amazon or wherever books are sold.
You can also subscribe to and review the podcast on ITunes and Stitcher