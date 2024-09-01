Sights and Sounds: Mizzou pounds Murray State
With game week about to begin again, we take one last look back at the season opener. Videographer Connor McLain takes Tiger fans down on the sidelines at Faurot Field for the 51-0 win over Murray State. Relive the win, from pre-game warmups to the post-game celebration right here.
