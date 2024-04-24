SMU offensive tackle transfer Marcus Bryant commits to Missouri
Missouri is looking to sure-up their offensive line via the portal and they did it in a big way on Wednesday by landing a commitment from former SMU offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, one of the most coveted transfers available.
The Tigers hosted Bryant for an official visit this past weekend and were able to beat out the likes of Washington, TCU, UCF, and Texas Tech for the highly-coveted transfer.
Bryant had Missouri at the forefront upon his visit to Columbia, but his time on campus really sealed the deal with his decision.
"I kind of had a good idea I was going to commit there because of the situation they were telling me about," Bryant noted. "So, whenever I went up there and saw it for myself I just felt like it was a good move for me to be able to play at a high level and take my game to the next step."
"Just the opportunity with Coach (Brandon) Jones, Coach (Eli) Drink(witz), and talking to their strength coach. I really like their stadium, their offensive line room and the culture."
Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones made Bryant a priority once he entered the transfer portal back on February 20th and they have established a great rapport with each other throughout the process.
"When I hit the portal, he hit me up and we've had a good relationship since," Bryant said of Jones. "He brings a lot of energy in the room and is funny. I know I'm going to get coached hard by him and I feel like he's done a good job with their OL room and their culture."
During his time on campus, Bryant got to chat with a couple of Missouri offensive linemen, including a fellow Texas native.
"I talked with Cam'ron (Johnson) and Cayden (Green). I talked to Cam briefly and we were talking about winning the Joe Moore Award and going for the SEC title and things like that. Those goals are high expectations for me as well."
At SMU, Bryant started 29 games over four seasons with the Mustangs primarily at left tackle. He was an All-AAC First-Team selection during the 2023 season where he allowed just one sack.
