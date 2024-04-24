Missouri is looking to sure-up their offensive line via the portal and they did it in a big way on Wednesday by landing a commitment from former SMU offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, one of the most coveted transfers available.

The Tigers hosted Bryant for an official visit this past weekend and were able to beat out the likes of Washington, TCU, UCF, and Texas Tech for the highly-coveted transfer.

Bryant had Missouri at the forefront upon his visit to Columbia, but his time on campus really sealed the deal with his decision.

"I kind of had a good idea I was going to commit there because of the situation they were telling me about," Bryant noted. "So, whenever I went up there and saw it for myself I just felt like it was a good move for me to be able to play at a high level and take my game to the next step."

"Just the opportunity with Coach (Brandon) Jones, Coach (Eli) Drink(witz), and talking to their strength coach. I really like their stadium, their offensive line room and the culture."