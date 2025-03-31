Published Mar 31, 2025
Between the Columns for Monday, March 31
circle avatar
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
Twitter
@kyle_mcareavy

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.

Advertisement

It’s Monday morning so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week. I think there’s going to be a little more range to this one than there has been before.


Men's Basketball Thoughts

1. I don’t think Jevon Porter is expected to be a key piece.

He’s fine as a depth option, but the efficiency numbers weren’t there for him, even against a lower level of competition. But if you look specifically at his numbers against moderately good teams, they’re even worse.

He was being used as a key guy, so maybe a relegation to a lesser role where he isn’t relied upon to do much in big moments could help him improve as a player. And he does have the athleticism and length to work well with what Dennis Gates wants to do.

I see him fitting into a version of Aidan Shaw’s role from this past season, but with a few more minutes per game. And if that’s what he ends up being - Shaw’s role with slightly better rebounding and an offensive game that is more than just dunks - then that’s an upgrade. Solid start to the portal season.

But if the Tigers are expecting him to be closer to a Josh Gray replacement, I don’t think he’s the right move.

There are three roster spots left to fill currently and the Tigers desperately need some help in the 3-point shooting department if Gates wants to run the offense similarly.

So, at this point, I expect another center to be added to cover the loss of Gray’s rebounding prowess, and then likely two guards/wings.

I would expect those additions to be ...

The rest of Between the Columns is for subscribers only. So head over to the story thread to read the rest of my thoughts from the week.