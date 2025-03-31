Between the Columns for Monday, March 31

It’s Monday morning so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week. I think there’s going to be a little more range to this one than there has been before.





Men's Basketball Thoughts

1. I don’t think Jevon Porter is expected to be a key piece.​

He’s fine as a depth option, but the efficiency numbers weren’t there for him, even against a lower level of competition. But if you look specifically at his numbers against moderately good teams, they’re even worse.

He was being used as a key guy, so maybe a relegation to a lesser role where he isn’t relied upon to do much in big moments could help him improve as a player. And he does have the athleticism and length to work well with what Dennis Gates wants to do.

I see him fitting into a version of Aidan Shaw’s role from this past season, but with a few more minutes per game. And if that’s what he ends up being - Shaw’s role with slightly better rebounding and an offensive game that is more than just dunks - then that’s an upgrade. Solid start to the portal season.

But if the Tigers are expecting him to be closer to a Josh Gray replacement, I don’t think he’s the right move.

There are three roster spots left to fill currently and the Tigers desperately need some help in the 3-point shooting department if Gates wants to run the offense similarly.

So, at this point, I expect another center to be added to cover the loss of Gray’s rebounding prowess, and then likely two guards/wings.

I would expect those additions to be ...