{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 09:47:20 -0500') }} football

Snap Counts: Central Michigan

Each week throughout the season we will track the snaps played by every player on Missouri's roster. As the season goes on, we'll also update the totals for the year. Here are the snap counts for the season opener against Central Michigan.

Offense vs Central Michigan
Player Run Pass Total

Connor Bazelak

34

40

74

Javon Foster

34

40

74

Case Cook

34

40

74

Hyrin White

34

40

74

Mike Maetti

34

40

74

Keke Chism

30

33

63

Tyler Badie

28

33

61

Daniel Parker Jr.

27

22

49

Xavier Delgado

19

28

47

Tauskie Dove

21

23

44

Niko Hea

21

21

42

Dominic Lovett

12

15

27

Connor Wood

15

12

27

Chance Luper

10

16

26

Mookie Cooper

5

10

15

Barrett Banister

7

8

15

Elijah Young

6

4

10

JJ Hester

1

6

7

Boo Smith

1

4

5

Dawson Downing

1

4

5

Michael Cox

0

1

1
Defense vs Central Michigan
Player Run Pass Total

Martez Manuel

29

58

87

Devin Nicholson

27

57

84

Blaze Alldredge

27

49

76

Akayleb Evans

21

45

66

Ennis Rakestraw

21

42

63

Trajan Jeffcoat

19

41

60

Kris Abrams-Draine

13

37

50

Jaylon Carlies

13

33

46

Mekhi Wingo

15

30

45

Isaiah McGuire

14

29

43

Akial Byers

15

28

43

Jalani Williams

16

26

42

Chris Turner

16

26

42

Kobie Whiteside

15

26

41

Johnny Walker

8

21

29

Ishmael Burdine

10

16

26

Shawn Robinson

10

16

26

Darius Robinson

9

14

23

Allie Green IV

6

16

22

Chris Shearin

5

13

18

Realus George

4

13

17

Chad Bailey

4

5

9

Jatorian Hansford

1

4

5

Arden Walker

0

3

3

Stacy Brown

0

1

1

