Snap Counts: Central Michigan
Each week throughout the season we will track the snaps played by every player on Missouri's roster. As the season goes on, we'll also update the totals for the year. Here are the snap counts for the season opener against Central Michigan.
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Total
|
Connor Bazelak
|
34
|
40
|
74
|
Javon Foster
|
34
|
40
|
74
|
Case Cook
|
34
|
40
|
74
|
Hyrin White
|
34
|
40
|
74
|
Mike Maetti
|
34
|
40
|
74
|
Keke Chism
|
30
|
33
|
63
|
Tyler Badie
|
28
|
33
|
61
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
27
|
22
|
49
|
Xavier Delgado
|
19
|
28
|
47
|
Tauskie Dove
|
21
|
23
|
44
|
Niko Hea
|
21
|
21
|
42
|
Dominic Lovett
|
12
|
15
|
27
|
Connor Wood
|
15
|
12
|
27
|
Chance Luper
|
10
|
16
|
26
|
Mookie Cooper
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
Barrett Banister
|
7
|
8
|
15
|
Elijah Young
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
JJ Hester
|
1
|
6
|
7
|
Boo Smith
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
Dawson Downing
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
Michael Cox
|
0
|
1
|
1
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Total
|
Martez Manuel
|
29
|
58
|
87
|
Devin Nicholson
|
27
|
57
|
84
|
Blaze Alldredge
|
27
|
49
|
76
|
Akayleb Evans
|
21
|
45
|
66
|
Ennis Rakestraw
|
21
|
42
|
63
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
19
|
41
|
60
|
Kris Abrams-Draine
|
13
|
37
|
50
|
Jaylon Carlies
|
13
|
33
|
46
|
Mekhi Wingo
|
15
|
30
|
45
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
14
|
29
|
43
|
Akial Byers
|
15
|
28
|
43
|
Jalani Williams
|
16
|
26
|
42
|
Chris Turner
|
16
|
26
|
42
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
15
|
26
|
41
|
Johnny Walker
|
8
|
21
|
29
|
Ishmael Burdine
|
10
|
16
|
26
|
Shawn Robinson
|
10
|
16
|
26
|
Darius Robinson
|
9
|
14
|
23
|
Allie Green IV
|
6
|
16
|
22
|
Chris Shearin
|
5
|
13
|
18
|
Realus George
|
4
|
13
|
17
|
Chad Bailey
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
Arden Walker
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Stacy Brown
|
0
|
1
|
1
