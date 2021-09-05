Snap Counts: Central Michigan

Each week throughout the season we will track the snaps played by every player on Missouri's roster. As the season goes on, we'll also update the totals for the year. Here are the snap counts for the season opener against Central Michigan.

Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter