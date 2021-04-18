PowerMizzou - Softball finishes sweep of Mississippi State

No. 19 Mizzou clinched its third SEC series on Saturday as the Tigers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 and 4-3 in a doubleheader. Sunday’s game was just as important as Mizzou honored six seniors: Katherine Kadlec, Cayla Kessinger, Hatti Moore, Sophie Dandola, Kara Decker and Imani Myint.

Mizzou was able to send out its seniors the right way with a 6-5 victory improving to 31-10 and 9-5 in conference play. It was also the Tigers' second SEC conference sweep. Mississippi State fell to 22-19 and 0-12 in SEC play.

Both offenses started off strong resulting in early pitching changes for both teams. Mizzou’s Sophie Dandola and Mississippi State’s Grace Fagan were replaced by Laurin Krings and Annie Wills, respectively, in the first inning. Krings would strike out five Bulldogs batters, but it would be Emma Nichols (6-2) who would pick up the victory for the Tigers with Jordan Weber closing out the group effort.

“I thought today was a perfect example of pitching by committee,” said head coach Larrissa Anderson. “Jordan, great job in coming and closing them down at the end. I thought that was outstanding especially for her first save of her career."

Mississippi State’s Fa Leilua gave the Bulldogs an early 2-0 lead with a two-run home run. The Tigers would load the bases in the bottom of the inning as Fagan walked the first three Tiger batters. A Bulldogs error after a single by Cassidy Chaumont brought in Brooke Wilmes for a run. The next batter, Kimberly Wert, drove in two with a single to give Mizzou a 3-2 lead.

“I think what really set the tone is, you know, after we gave up two runs in that first inning, drawing those first three walks," Anderson said. "I mean that's showing me that they’re really having some quality at bats and seeing the ball really well and not trying to do too much and that’s exactly what they have to do.” .