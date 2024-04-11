“I just wanted to win, really,” he said. “I wasn't nervous or anything, I've been in this position before. So I was just trying to win, you know, go in there and do what I can.”

The game rolled into a second overtime and with 3:27 remaining on the clock, Lions forward James Brown fouled out of the game, the team leading 69-66 but with Prolific heading to the free throw line for two shots. Link head coach Bill Armstrong called Barrett’s number to sub in for Brown.

His team, Link Academy (Mo.), was playing in the quarterfinals of the Chipotle High School Nationals at Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg, Ind., the No. 6-seeded Lions taking on No. 3-seeded Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Calif.) on April 4. Barrett had played significant minutes in his usual role as the first man off the bench for Link, at times guarding the Crew’s best player, A.J. Dybantsa , the No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025 . But after the game was tied at the end of regulation, he saw the court for just 23.1 seconds during the first period of overtime.

Antonio “T.O.” Barrett didn’t have any nerves when he checked into the game for the final time.

“It was kind of instinct,” Barrett said. “I've practiced that before, of course, but it was really just an instinct in the moment.”

With the score tied at 74-74 with 59.5 seconds to go, Barrett inbounded the ball to Link guard Tre Johnson , then took his place spotting up on the left wing. Johnson drove right, drawing the defense’s attention, and Barrett cut backdoor, giving Johnson a man inside to dump the ball to. Barrett received the pass and, with three defenders in the paint, pump-faked to get them in the air before finishing through contact for a right-handed and-1 layup.

Prolific went 1-2 at the stripe, trimming the deficit down to two points. Neither team pulled ahead by more than four points over the next few possessions.

The 6-foot-5 guard converted on his free throw to give the Lions a three-point edge. Dybantsa countered with a layup at the other end and Link called timeout with 32.9 seconds on the clock. Prolific came out of the break in a full-court press. Barrett inbounded the ball to Lions wing Jasper Johnson near the left baseline, then raced up the right side of the court. Jasper reversed the ball to the opposite side of the floor, then got it back a few feet above the left wing.

The Crew’s defense rotated to the ball, clearing a wide-open runway for Barrett to take off to the rim. Johnson fed the guard at the hoop and Barrett dropped in a rim-grazing two-handed dunk to put his team up 79-76 with 20 seconds remaining. The Lions held their opponent scoreless the rest of the way, earning the 80-76 double-overtime victory.

Link fell in the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals the next day against No. 2-seeded Paul VI High School (Va.), 58-44. But playing on one of the biggest stages in high school basketball was the perfect way for Barrett to cap off his senior year.

The Edmond, Okla. native had transferred to Link Academy for his final season before college wanting to test himself against the best of the best in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League. Having to guard elite players every day, both in games and practices, refined him as a defender. Barrett also feels like he got better as a facilitator, cutting down on his turnovers.

Earning 15.3 minutes per game in 12 appearances during league play, Barrett averaged 4.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals. Performing as well as he did helped him improve his confidence.

“It's been good for me for sure,” Barrett said. “Now I know I belong. I'm just as good, if not better than all of these high-level players. So my mentality, that was probably my biggest takeaway from coming here … I definitely belong and I know that I can do this.”

Mizzou’s full coaching staff paid Barrett a visit at Link Academy before the season on Sept. 26. Head coach Dennis Gates went back to see him for a game on Jan. 10. The coaches haven’t expressed specific skills they want to see the No. 131-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024 build on before he gets to college, but want him to continue to grow overall as a basketball player. They’ve also been available any time Barrett reached out for advice.

“They just say, ‘Stay down, keep grinding. Everything will fall in place. You know, just play the game the right way and you'll be alright,’” Barrett said.

The three-star guard said he’s set to arrive on campus on May 30. He’s excited to get to work with his new teammates.

“I'm just looking forward to our team, really,” Barrett said. “It's a good group of guys, so I'm just looking forward to playing games.”