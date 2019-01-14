A source familiar with the situation told PowerMizzou.com this morning that outside linebackers coach Brian Odom is headed to Oklahoma to join Alex Grinch's staff in Norman. The exact position and details of the job are not known at this time. When reached for comment by PowerMizzou.com, Brian Odom said that he had no comment at this time.

A report from Brandon Drumm of Oklahoma's site on the 247 Sports network stated that Odom will coach linebackers in Norman.

Odom, the younger brother of Tiger head coach Barry Odom, was hired in February of 2017 as the Tigers' outside linebackers coach. Prior to that, he had been a defensive quality control assistant at Washington State where Grinch was the defensive coordinator. Oklahoma hired Grinch after the end of the 2018 season.