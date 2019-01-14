Source: Brian Odom headed to Oklahoma
A source familiar with the situation told PowerMizzou.com this morning that outside linebackers coach Brian Odom is headed to Oklahoma to join Alex Grinch's staff in Norman. The exact position and details of the job are not known at this time. When reached for comment by PowerMizzou.com, Brian Odom said that he had no comment at this time.
A report from Brandon Drumm of Oklahoma's site on the 247 Sports network stated that Odom will coach linebackers in Norman.
Odom, the younger brother of Tiger head coach Barry Odom, was hired in February of 2017 as the Tigers' outside linebackers coach. Prior to that, he had been a defensive quality control assistant at Washington State where Grinch was the defensive coordinator. Oklahoma hired Grinch after the end of the 2018 season.
Odom's name originally surfaced at Oklahoma early last week in a report from Football Scoop. However, both that site and PowerMizzou.com were told last Wednesday that Odom had rebuffed overtures from the Sooners and was staying in Columbia. It is unknown at this time what changed.
Sources have told PowerMizzou.com that Odom never officially interviewed with Grinch or the Sooners. Sources said he was offered the job on Sunday and informed Missouri that night he would be leaving for Oklahoma.
Odom signed to play with the Sooners out of high school in Ada, Okla. He spent two seasons in Norman and was a redshirt on the Sooners' 2000 national championship team. He then transferred to Southeastern Oklahoma where he finished his college career.
Odom had been involved in coaching at Missouri, Houston, Arizona, Washington State and Missouri again. The hire has not been confirmed by Oklahoma or Missouri, but that could happen as soon as today.