Missouri's offense is getting a major boost for 2019. Redshirt sophomore tight end Albert Okwuegbunam tweeted Thursday that he will return to school for another season rather than enter the NFL Draft. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is next Monday, January 14th. Several mock drafts had Okwuegbunam listed in the first two rounds if he had chosen to leave school.

Tiger For Ever 🐯 pic.twitter.com/HH7g93H4f6 — Albert Okwuegbunam (@albertok1234) January 10, 2019

Okwuegbunam broke out in the second half of the 2017 season as a redshirt freshman. He finished that year with 29 catches for 415 yards and 11 touchdowns, which led the country for a tight end and for freshmen. He was a second-team all-SEC selection in 2017. As a redshirt sophomore, Okwuegbunam caught 43 passes for 466 yards, but hurt his shoulder midway through the ninth game of the season at Florida. Though Missouri listed him as day-to-day, Okwuegbunam never returned to the field. But with today's news, Mizzou fans haven't seen the last of Albert O.

USA Today