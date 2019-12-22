Multiple sources have told PowerMizzou.com that Zac Woodfin will be Missouri football’s next strength and conditioning coach. Woodfin will come to Columbia after serving in the same role for the last two years at the University of Kansas for David Beatty and then Les Miles.

FootballScoop reported the news Sunday morning.

Woodfin played college football at UAB where he finished as the leading tackler in Blazers’ history. After time split between the World Football League and NFL camps, Woodfin broke into his current field as a volunteer at UAB and Alabama. He spent the next four years at Athletes Performance in Los Angeles and was with the Green Bay Packers from 2011-13.

In 2014, he got his first lead strength coach job at his alma mater and was named the 2014 strength coach of the year by FootballScoop. He moved to Southern Miss for two years and then Kansas for the next two.

Woodfin’s contract was up at KU after this year and Eliah Drinkwitz targeted him to take on the same role at Mizzou. Woodfin will replace Rohrk Cutchlow, who spent four years as Barry Odom’s strength and conditioning coach.

No timetable for an announcement of the hire by Mizzou is known at this time.