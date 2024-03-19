Carralero-Martin announced he was joining the Tigers on April 30, 2023, after spending the first four years of his college career at Campbell. The Malaga, Spain native posted 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his final season with the Camels, but played just five games before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

Missouri is set to see some roster turnover this offseason and got its first taste of it on Tuesday as senior forward Jesus Carralero Martin and Mabor Majak will enter the transfer portal, a source told PowerMizzou.com .

Carralero-Martin had an inconsistent role in Mizzou’s rotation this year, appearing in 25 games, starting in four and averaging 12.8 minutes. He ended the season producing 2.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Some of his best outings included a game against Jackson State on Nov. 19 in which he had three points, seven rebounds and six assists as well as a conference matchup against Alabama on Jan. 16 in which he had 10 points, three rebounds and a steal.

Majak played two years at Missouri after following head coach Dennis Gates from Cleveland State. The 7-foot-2 native of South Sudan played 17 minutes in eight games in 2022-23. Pressed into more action due to injury and inconsistency in the front court , Majak averaged 6.9 minutes in 23 appearances for the Tigers this year.

Majak was a walk-on with the Tigers this year. With “Zeus” departing, MU was momentarily at the 13-scholarship limit with the team bringing in five freshmen in the Class of 2024. But Monday also brought the commitment of UT-Martin transfer guard Jacob Crews to the Tigers.

Neither Carralero-Martin nor Majak is officially in the portal yet, but both should occur in the coming days.