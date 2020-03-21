Multiple sources have told PowerMizzou.com that freshman Tray Jackson is expected to transfer from Missouri. Jackson appeared in 26 games during his first year on campus and averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

At this point in time, Jackson is not in the transfer portal. A source told PowerMizzou.com that Jackson has begun the process of transferring, but has not yet completed it.

Jackson flashed impressive athleticism and scoring ability at times this season, but he struggled on the defensive end. Head coach Cuonzo Martin also said conditioning was an issue during the season. Jackson played five minutes or fewer in 11 of Missouri's 31 games this season. He didn't see the floor in five. His best game of the season came when he scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds against Tennessee on Jan. 7. He played just ten minutes in the next three games combined.

Jackson had a four-game stretch in early February in which he averaged 6.5 points and three rebounds in 54 total minutes. But he played just 22 minutes and scored six total points in Missouri's final five games of the year.

Jackson is the second member of Missouri's 2019 signing class to transfer. Guard Mario McKinney left the team in January for John A. Logan junior college. Missouri will now have two scholarships to fill before the 2020-21 season.

Jackson, a former four-star, top-100 recruit, initially committed to Minnesota during his recruiting process before flipping to Missouri. He also visited Seton Hall and Oklahoma and had multiple other high-major offers.

