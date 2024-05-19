The senior has played his entire college career in the SEC, spending his freshman season at LSU and the last three with the Gamecocks. For his career, Gray averages 3.3 points, shooting 52.2% from the field, to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game.

Listed at 7-foot and 265 points, Gray provides the Tigers some much-needed size and experience at the center spot. While he wasn’t always given a feature role in South Carolina’s rotation, making 18 starts in his career, Gray was often productive on the boards in the limited minutes he got. According to KenPom, during the 2022-23 season, Gray ranked No. 3 among all NCAA Division I players pulling down 18.0% of available offensive rebounds. He was also 25th in the country with a defensive rebound rate of 26.3%. Those numbers dipped to 10.5% and 22.9% last season, respectively, but still would’ve been team highs on Missouri’s roster.

Gray also has the potential to be an effective rim protector — as a junior, he swatted 5.5% of opponents’ 2-pointers, which ranked 121st in the nation. He was even more prolific as a shot-blocker this year, rejecting 6.1% of shots overall, and 7.7% of shots in SEC play, but didn’t play enough to qualify for the national rankings.

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native joins a transfer class at MU that includes Iowa guard Tony Perkins, Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick, Tennessee Martin forward Jacob Crews and Duke forward Mark Mitchell.

PowerMizzou.com will reach out to Gray for more on his decision.