Spring Football Position Preview: Offensive line
Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the offensive line.
The starters: The biggest question along the offensive line was the future of left tackle Javon Foster. Was he NFL Draft-bound or would he run it back with the Tigers in 2023? He chose the latter. Considering he is the one of a handful of offensive players that is guaranteed to start if he returned, this was something the Tigers needed.
The offensive line as a whole struggled for much of the season with brief flashes in the pan for a couple of games.
The Tigers will be without Connor Wood, Zeke Powell and Hyrin White. The former two ran out of eligibility while White transferred to SMU. Mizzou's only offensive lineman acquisition via the transfer portal was former Eastern Michigan left tackle Marcellus Johnson, who likely will move over to right tackle and have the inside track to start there.
On the inside to the right of Foster at left guard will likely be Xavier Delgado, who didn't play too great, but he has the experience and started all but one game last season. He had a total offensive grade of 55.9, a pass-blocking grade of 54.7 and a run-blocking grade of 53.4 in 2022.
Someone who could push Delgado for that starting left guard spot would be EJ Ndoma-Ogar who played well last season and started against South Carolina in week nine and Kentucky in week 10 before suffering a season-ending foot injury. His status is unknown, so Delgado likely holds on to his starting left guard spot for at least the spring if Ndoma-Ogar is out.
Connor Tollison struggled at center and tied (with Mitchell Walters) for the most penalties among players returning in 2023 with seven. Bence Polgar was ineligible last season, but he may get the chance to start at center in spring football just to give a fresh face an opportunity. It's also likely Polgar would've been the starting center last season if he could've played.
At right guard, Wood and Walters occupied this spot for most of the season and both of them struggled immensely, but Armand Membou, who started at right tackle for the last four games as a true freshman played well and at 6-3 and 335 pounds he may be better suited at right guard.
The backups: Luke Griffin, Walters and Tollison, for now, are probably the top three reserves in the interior due to the experience they gained last season. Experience can only go so far though so they will have to show incremental progress in the spring and later on in fall camp because Missouri had a number of other players waiting in the weeds who redshirted last season (Valen Erickson, Ma'Kyi Lee, Curtis Peagler and Tristan Wilson).
This spring will be open season for the starting three interior spots and then for the entire second unit of the offensive line.
Along with maybe the tight ends, there is no position on the roster that is more wide-open on the two-deep than this one.
Storylines to watch for: Who will step up? Again, there aren't too many spots in the two-deep that are solidified. Some players may be ahead of others, but it's still only a small margin for error for the ones ahead.
Four-star signee Logan Reichert and three-star signee Brandon Solis are still in high school, but will there be a chance for them to make enough strides in fall camp to get into the rotation? If there is that likely means the players that will be at spring football didn't do well enough to stand out.
Is Ndoma-Ogar cleared to return? If he is where does he fit in?
If Polgar doesn't play well enough and Tollison hasn't made enough improvement as the coaching staff would like to see are the Tigers going to try and get a center in May when the portal opens back up? Are the Tigers going to add any more offensive linemen via the portal?
PowerMizzou prediction: Foster, Delgado, Polgar, Membou and Johnson are the likely first-teamers for the spring with Foster and probably Johnson being the ones who won't have to worry too much about being usurped. Delgado is one of the players who has a leg up on the other players, but he has to play better to maintain his spot. This is going to be a position group where the interior and all of the second-string positions are up for grabs possibly all the way up until week one.
Other previews
