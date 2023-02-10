Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the offensive line.

The starters: The biggest question along the offensive line was the future of left tackle Javon Foster. Was he NFL Draft-bound or would he run it back with the Tigers in 2023? He chose the latter. Considering he is the one of a handful of offensive players that is guaranteed to start if he returned, this was something the Tigers needed.

The offensive line as a whole struggled for much of the season with brief flashes in the pan for a couple of games.

The Tigers will be without Connor Wood, Zeke Powell and Hyrin White. The former two ran out of eligibility while White transferred to SMU. Mizzou's only offensive lineman acquisition via the transfer portal was former Eastern Michigan left tackle Marcellus Johnson, who likely will move over to right tackle and have the inside track to start there.

On the inside to the right of Foster at left guard will likely be Xavier Delgado, who didn't play too great, but he has the experience and started all but one game last season. He had a total offensive grade of 55.9, a pass-blocking grade of 54.7 and a run-blocking grade of 53.4 in 2022.

Someone who could push Delgado for that starting left guard spot would be EJ Ndoma-Ogar who played well last season and started against South Carolina in week nine and Kentucky in week 10 before suffering a season-ending foot injury. His status is unknown, so Delgado likely holds on to his starting left guard spot for at least the spring if Ndoma-Ogar is out.

Connor Tollison struggled at center and tied (with Mitchell Walters) for the most penalties among players returning in 2023 with seven. Bence Polgar was ineligible last season, but he may get the chance to start at center in spring football just to give a fresh face an opportunity. It's also likely Polgar would've been the starting center last season if he could've played.

At right guard, Wood and Walters occupied this spot for most of the season and both of them struggled immensely, but Armand Membou, who started at right tackle for the last four games as a true freshman played well and at 6-3 and 335 pounds he may be better suited at right guard.