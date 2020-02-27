Missouri will enter kick off its first spring under new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Saturday, March 7. Each day until then, we will break down the roster one position group at a time. We start with the quarterbacks.

That said, due to a torn ACL suffered by redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak against Arkansas last November, the top signal-caller for spring practices, at least, appears to be Shawn Robinson . Robinson transferred to Missouri from TCU prior to last season but had to sit out due to NCAA rules. Robinson, an Army All-American coming out DeSoto high school, started eight games for TCU. He battled a nagging shoulder injury in 2018 and threw nine touchdowns versus eight interceptions in seven games. Robinson used his year off to heal, however, and he drew complimentary reviews from last year’s coaching staff. He brings the most running ability to the table of anyone in the quarterbacks room, and reuniting with former TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper can’t hurt his chances of winning the starting job.

The starter: Not only has Missouri completely revamped its coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball, this is the closest the Tigers have come to having a true offseason quarterback competition since James Franklin beat out Tyler Gabbert prior to the 2012 season. While it’s doubtful anyone is named the starter by the end of spring practices, the uncertainty should make for an entertaining few weeks.

The backups: Redshirt junior Taylor Powell also figures to get every opportunity to compete for the starting job. Powell has served as the Tigers’ top backup each of the past two seasons, so most of his action has come in mop-up duty. He struggled in his lone career start, completing 10 of 22 passes for just 84 yards, no touchdowns and an interception at Georgia last season, but he played better when he relieved Bazelak against Arkansas. Bazelak, who Drinkwitz recruited when he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at NC State, figures to sit out basically all of spring practices as he’s less than three months removed from surgery to repair his ACL.

Newcomers to know: Robinson, Bazelak and Powell will be joined by true freshman Brady Cook. The St. Louis native enrolled early and will participate in spring practices. While Cook put up impressive numbers at Chaminade, throwing for 3,194 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a senior, he seems most likely to redshirt the 2020 campaign, barring major injuries in front of him.

Potential storylines: The quarterback position will not be lacking for storylines, even beyond who will take the lead in the competition to start on Sept. 5. How will Drinkwitz use his quarterback — and will the slightly different styles between Robinson, Powell and Bazelak mean the offensive concepts will depend on who wins the starting job? If Powell doesn’t feel good about his position on the depth chart following spring practices, might he graduate and transfer? Will Bazelak still have a chance to win the starting job even if he can’t participate in live portions of practice this spring? Certainly the quarterbacks will be a focal point throughout the 15 practices.

PowerMizzou prediction: The coaching staff doesn’t name a starter at the conclusion of spring ball, but Robinson takes the first snaps of the Black and Gold game and positions himself to seize the starting job in fall camp.