On Sunday, March 3, Missouri will begin its march toward the 2019 football season with its first spring practice. Each day until then, we will preview the 2019 roster, one position at a time. Today, we take a look at the running backs.

The starter: After exploding for 1,216 yards in 2018 — the fifth-most ever in a single season by a Missouri player and third-most by a running back — Larry Rountree III might have a chance to put up even bigger numbers as a junior. For much of the year, Rountree split carries with Damarea Crockett, who declared for the NFL Draft earlier this offseason. When Crockett missed the final three games due to injury and Rountree got to operate as a true feature back, he amassed 559 yards across those three games. Rountree’s strong finish to last season combined with Kelly Bryant’s rushing ability has fans optimistic that Missouri’s rushing attack could be one of the best in the SEC in 2019.

The backups: Rountree will likely top the depth chart all season, but sophomore Tyler Badie will likely see almost as many snaps. Missouri running backs coach Cornell Ford likes to give reps to multiple backs, and Badie certainly earned a bigger workload with his performance as a freshman. The shifty Badie rushed for 437 yards and two touchdowns, caught 12 passes for 130 yards and returned kickoffs last season. He should present a nice change of pace from Rountree’s downhill running style. Fellow sophomore Simi Bakare will also be in the mix for touches. Bakare spent most of last season as the scout team running back, but he impressed the coaching staff enough that they played him in more than four games, thus using his first year of eligibility. Bakare ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries last season. Senior Dawson Downing, a special teams regular, adds a bit more depth at the position.

Potential storylines: This might be the most straightforward offensive position on the depth chart for the Tigers (barring injury, of course). One thing we’ll monitor is whether Bakare can work his way into a larger role. After tackling him in practice all last season, a few defensive players claimed Bakare could be a star. With a strong spring, he could put himself in position to play nearly equal snaps with Rountree and Badie. At the same time, due to the talent in front of him and another promising back about to enter the program, a disappointing offseason could drop Bakare out of the regular rotation.

Help on the way: The Missouri coaching staff is high on its lone running back signee in the 2019 class, Anthony Watkins. Watkins put up ridiculous numbers playing at South Hills High School (Tex.), rushing for 2,601 yards and scoring 35 total touchdowns in just 10 games as a senior. Watkins won’t arrive on campus until the summer, but don’t be surprised if he plays meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Spring prediction: Rountree remains atop the depth chart with Badie and Bakare both entering fall camp in position to see regular playing time.