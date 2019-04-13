Know this up front: The spring football game is nothing more than another practice. It is, to be truthful, probably the least important practice of the 15 a team holds in the spring. When fans show up and TV cameras turn on, coaches tend to go full turtle mode and take pride in showing almost nothing that could give their competition a hint at what will happen in the season opener four-and-a-half months from now.

I say all this to let you know that Missouri may very well have made every single field goal it attempted in the 14 practices prior to Saturday and that an 0-for-2 performance with two 27-yard misses should not necessarily send fans running for the panic button. I say it to tell you that quarterbacks not named Kelly Bryant completing just 19 of their 41 passes for 214 yards does not necessarily mean Missouri will be incapable of completing a forward pass should Bryant have to miss a series or a game.

But still, those things did happen on Saturday.

Coming into spring football, there were three significant questions about Mizzou's 2019 team:

1) How well can Bryant replace Drew Lock and what do the Tigers have behind him?

Using mostly short passes, Bryant drove Missouri's first-team offense 75 yards on six plays for a touchdown on its opening drive. He got them inside the 10-yard line again on both of the next two drives (more on that in a minute). He completed his first eight passes of the day before finishing an efficient 12-for-17 for 150 yards.

"You could really see Kelly improving," offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. "He really had his best week the last week so that’s encouraging as you roll into the summer."

Dooley pointed out he was working without Albert Okwuegbunam and Daniel Parker Jr. most of the spring and had slot receivers Johnathon Johnson and Dominic Gicinto limited. Gicinto was the only one of the four who played on Saturday.

But beyond Bryant, the quarterbacks struggled mightily. For Shawn Robinson, who was 3-for-10 for 44 yards, that may not be much of a concern. He won't have another chance to be in even a simulated game until next year's Black and Gold game. But Taylor Powell was 10-for-20 for 142 yards and a touchdown, getting most of that yardage late after sputtering early and having his first pass intercepted and all of it against backup defenders. Lindsey Scott, facing mostly the starting defense, was 6-for-11 for 38 yards. Odom said afterward that the two had been neck and neck all spring long.

"Both of them have showed a lot of improvement," Dooley said. "Neither of them were fired up about the game I’m sure but I haven’t been disappointed in either one of them. We’re just going to keep carrying on and see where it heads."

"It would be foolish to think that Kelly’s going to take every snap of the season," Odom said. "We’ve got to find out which one it is. It wouldn’t be a truthful answer to say today, if we were playing this week, this is our backup."