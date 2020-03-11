Missouri was about an hour into the third practice of spring football when everything else on campus came to a half. The University announced in a news release that in-person classes would be immediately suspended for the rest of the week. Next week's classes will be held remotely and Mizzou students are then on spring break for nine days. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday, March 30.

The school release also cancelled all "non-essential events" on campus for the foreseeable future, but athletics will continue as planned for the time being. That includes spring football. The Tigers have five more scheduled practice prior to spring break.

Missouri also has recruiting visits planned, both bringing prospects to campus and hitting the road for evaluation when possible. Those plans also remain unchanged.

"Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz has done a great job being prudent here and we're doing a great job of being proactive," recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Casey Woods said. "As long as there's open travel, we've got to recruit. That's the end game on this deal is making sure we do a great job with that. Now we are not going to be out of control.

"I think we're aware of it, I think we're being prudent with it, but we're still going to do our jobs right now."