Throughout the spring, we're catching up with a number of players expected to take on larger roles this year. Today, we talk with OL Larry Borom.

PowerMizzou.com

How much different do you feel coming into spring ball after a full year in the program?

Borom: "It's much better than fall camp. Coming from fall camp, I think I was still kind of in a high school practice mindset, so I had to get everything flowing better."

How much did taking a redshirt year help and how hard was it?

Borom: "Hearing it, like in my mind, saying 'you need to redshirt,' it was hard, but it helped a lot. Weight-wise, strength-wise, everything it just helped."

I know when you got here, you wanted to transform your body. How much time did you spend with Rohrk Cutchlow and how has that process gone?

Borom: "I was steadily working with him. Redshirting, I lifted all the days--nearly every day. So I came in at 370 and I'm about 330 right now."

How do you approach spring ball with all the offensive linemen coming back, what are your personal goals this year?

Borom: "Just take it one day at a time, try to get better. I want to eventually be able to start for this team. Just got to practice every day."

What is your main area of focus here at practice every day?

Borom: "Pad level, hands, footwork. Some of everything. Try to focus one or two things every day."

Has anything changed for you guys with Coach Dooley or is it pretty similar concepts?

Borom: "Pretty similar concepts for the most part. We do a lot of meetings so we're getting it locked up."

How about getting to know Brad Davis?