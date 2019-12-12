At Appalachian State, Harbison was the cornerbacks coach for Drinkwitz last year. He joined Drinkwitz's staff after spending 2018 in the NFL as the cornerbacks coach with the Arizona Cardinals.

Eliah Drinkwitz has made his first official hire at Missouri. Charlie Harbison was announced as the new Associate Head Coach on Thursday morning. Harbison will coach defense, but his specific role has not been announced.

Harbison has 29 years of experience, including two decades in the ACC and SEC. He has coached at Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU and Mississippi State.

“Charlie brings a wealth of experience with him to the defensive side of the football, having coached at the highest levels including the SEC and the NFL,” Drinkwitz said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding man of character who knows what it means to mentor players both in football and in life.”

“I’m very excited to continue working with Coach Drink and grateful for the opportunity to join the Mizzou family,” Harbison said in the statement. “He is a great coach to work for, he’s outstanding with the x’s and o’s, and he’s even better with the staff and the athletes on a personal level. He has this air about him that makes people want to play for him and coach for him. Coach Drink has been a blessing to me and my family, and I know he’ll be a blessing for Mizzou.”

While Harbison is the first official staff hire, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported earlier this week that Erik Link would be the Tigers' special teams coordinator. Link served in the same role at App State last season.

Football Scoop reported that Ryan Walters, Brick Haley and David Gibbs have been offered spots on the staff as holdovers from Barry Odom's staff. It is not yet known which of those coaches will opt to stay, but all three were on the road recruiting for Missouri yesterday.

Drinkwitz has a $5.2 million pool to hire his ten assistant coaches. He indicated at his introductory press conference on Tuesday that those hires would begin to leak out throughout the week. PowerMizzou.com will continue to update Tiger fans as the coaching staff comes together.