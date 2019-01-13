Starting Five: Missouri vs. Florida
We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction.
Here’s the breakdown of today’s game between Missouri (14-3) and Florida (4-12):
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Pts/Game
|Reb/Game
|
Kristina Moore
|
6-1
|
Fr.
|
F
|
5.6
|
2.4
|
Paige Robinson
|
6-4
|
Jr.
|
F
|
2.3
|
3.5
|
Delicia Washington
|
5-10
|
Jr.
|
G
|
11.7
|
8.1
|
Kiara Smith
|
5-10
|
So.
|
G
|
6.8
|
4.6
|
Funda Nakkasoglu
|
5-8
|
Sr.
|
G
|
17.6
|
2.0
Off the bench: The Gators are averaging 20.6 bench points per game in SEC play. Florida’s bench is led by redshirt-junior Zada Williams. The 6-foot-2 forward is third on the team in scoring, averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Ariel Johnson, the Gators' second leading bench scorer, was held scoreless in the past two games. Johnson is 0-9 from the field in that span.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Pts/Game
|Reb/Game
|
Sophie Cunningham
|
6-1
|
SR
|
G
|
15.7
|
6.0
|
Lauren Aldridge
|
5-7
|
SR
|
G
|
6.9
|
2.0
|
Jordan Roundtree
|
5-9
|
JR
|
G
|
3.5
|
2.8
|
Amber Smith
|
5-11
|
JR
|
G
|
14.1
|
7.9
|
Hannah Schuchts
|
6-2
|
JR
|
F
|
4.5
|
4.1
Off the bench: The Tigers had back-to-back games with bench scorer in double digits. Haley Troup finished with 16 points against Tennessee and Emmanuelle Tahane dropped 13 in a rout of Arkansas. Who will step up next for Missouri? Freshmen Grace Berg or Akira Levy is the best bet for Missouri fans.
Keys to the Game
1. Continue offensive success. Missouri looks like a completely different team since SEC play started on Jan 3. The Tigers were a team that constantly frustrated fans with their inability to shoot the basketball and lackadaisical turnovers. Things have drastically changed since the start of the new year. The turnovers are still too high, 16 per game, but Missouri's scoring has made up for them. Since league play started, Missouri is third in the SEC in scoring (71.7 ppg) and shot 52.8 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three. That is first and second, respectively, in the SEC. The Tigers also lead the league with 16 assists per game in conference play. It hasn’t always been pretty, but Missouri has figured it out. My only advice is to continue that level of play against Florida, especially since the Gators are one of the worst defenses in the SEC.
2. Feature Cierra Porter. It’s crazy how much Porter has improved from game to game since returning to the team. She showed flashes of her toughness and ability to rebound against Tennessee, but there was spring in her step against Arkansas. Porter was extremely active in 13 minutes against the Razorbacks. The senior forward finished with nine points and seven rebounds. More importantly, Porter was sprinting down the court after defensive possessions, fighting for position, and getting paint touches. I would like to see her get more opportunities offensively against Florida and Georgia before the Tigers play No. 21 South Carolina on Jan. 21.
3. Focus on offensive rebounds. It’s only been three games, but in that span, Missouri is first in the SEC in defensive rebounds (30.3 rpg) and last in offensive rebounds (7.0 rpg). This is nitpicking, especially since rebounding was such a concern heading into the season. The Tigers are succeeding on the defensive glass. Now, capitalizing on loose balls for second-chance points is the next step. Tahane and Porter have emerged in the past few games and it’s a reminder that the Tigers could improve in this area. Florida is 12th in the SEC in rebounds per game. A perfect game for Missouri’s forwards to flex.
Tip Time information
TIPOFF: 2:00 p.m. Central
WHERE: Stephen C. O'Connell Center
TELEVISION: SEC Network
RADIO: KTGR 1580 AM
The Bottom Line
Under no circumstances should Missouri lose to Florida. Less than two weeks into conference play, the Tigers have positioned themselves as possible contenders in the SEC. Missouri is on a six-game winning streak and off to its best start in SEC play since joining the conference in 2012.
On the other hand, Florida is struggling. The Gators have dropped six of their last seven games and off to a 0-3 start to SEC play. Most recently, the Gators were swamped by South Carolina. The Gamecocks stormed to a 31-point victory on Jan 10.
This season, Florida is second-to-last in the SEC in points per game and last in field goal percentage. Also, the Gators are at the bottom in the SEC with 11.3 assists per game and average 15. 4 turnovers per game. Finally, Florida is tenth in scoring defense through the first three games of conference play. The Gators are giving up 69.7 points per game after playing Alabama, Auburn, and South Carolina.
It’s been a nightmarish start to the season for second-year head coach Cam Newbauer. If Missouri wins on Sunday, Florida will start SEC play at 0-4 for the fourth straight year. To make matters worse, history is on Missouri’s side. The Tigers haven’t lost to the Gators since joining the SEC. The closest game was last season when Delicia Washington dropped 23 points in a two-point loss.
Missouri should be able to contain Washington and the Gators leading scorer Funda Nakkasoglu. If so, this game could be over by the end of the first half. The Tigers should cruise to a 4-0 start to conference play, which would be the team’s best start since the 2005-06 season.
PREDICTION: Missouri 74, Florida 58
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Cierra Porter shows out against the Gators. Porter puts up 12 points and 8 rebounds in Gainesville.