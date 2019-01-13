We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here’s the breakdown of today’s game between Missouri (14-3) and Florida (4-12):

Florida Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Kristina Moore 6-1 Fr. F 5.6 2.4 Paige Robinson 6-4 Jr. F 2.3 3.5 Delicia Washington 5-10 Jr. G 11.7 8.1 Kiara Smith 5-10 So. G 6.8 4.6 Funda Nakkasoglu 5-8 Sr. G 17.6 2.0

Off the bench: The Gators are averaging 20.6 bench points per game in SEC play. Florida’s bench is led by redshirt-junior Zada Williams. The 6-foot-2 forward is third on the team in scoring, averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Ariel Johnson, the Gators' second leading bench scorer, was held scoreless in the past two games. Johnson is 0-9 from the field in that span.

Misouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Sophie Cunningham 6-1 SR G 15.7 6.0 Lauren Aldridge 5-7 SR G 6.9 2.0 Jordan Roundtree 5-9 JR G 3.5 2.8 Amber Smith 5-11 JR G 14.1 7.9 Hannah Schuchts 6-2 JR F 4.5 4.1

Off the bench: The Tigers had back-to-back games with bench scorer in double digits. Haley Troup finished with 16 points against Tennessee and Emmanuelle Tahane dropped 13 in a rout of Arkansas. Who will step up next for Missouri? Freshmen Grace Berg or Akira Levy is the best bet for Missouri fans.

Keys to the Game

1. Continue offensive success. Missouri looks like a completely different team since SEC play started on Jan 3. The Tigers were a team that constantly frustrated fans with their inability to shoot the basketball and lackadaisical turnovers. Things have drastically changed since the start of the new year. The turnovers are still too high, 16 per game, but Missouri's scoring has made up for them. Since league play started, Missouri is third in the SEC in scoring (71.7 ppg) and shot 52.8 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three. That is first and second, respectively, in the SEC. The Tigers also lead the league with 16 assists per game in conference play. It hasn’t always been pretty, but Missouri has figured it out. My only advice is to continue that level of play against Florida, especially since the Gators are one of the worst defenses in the SEC. 2. Feature Cierra Porter. It’s crazy how much Porter has improved from game to game since returning to the team. She showed flashes of her toughness and ability to rebound against Tennessee, but there was spring in her step against Arkansas. Porter was extremely active in 13 minutes against the Razorbacks. The senior forward finished with nine points and seven rebounds. More importantly, Porter was sprinting down the court after defensive possessions, fighting for position, and getting paint touches. I would like to see her get more opportunities offensively against Florida and Georgia before the Tigers play No. 21 South Carolina on Jan. 21. 3. Focus on offensive rebounds. It’s only been three games, but in that span, Missouri is first in the SEC in defensive rebounds (30.3 rpg) and last in offensive rebounds (7.0 rpg). This is nitpicking, especially since rebounding was such a concern heading into the season. The Tigers are succeeding on the defensive glass. Now, capitalizing on loose balls for second-chance points is the next step. Tahane and Porter have emerged in the past few games and it’s a reminder that the Tigers could improve in this area. Florida is 12th in the SEC in rebounds per game. A perfect game for Missouri’s forwards to flex.

Tip Time information

TIPOFF: 2:00 p.m. Central WHERE: Stephen C. O'Connell Center TELEVISION: SEC Network RADIO: KTGR 1580 AM

The Bottom Line