We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here’s the breakdown of today’s SEC tournament quarterfinal matchup between Missouri (22-9) and Kentucky (24-6).

OFF THE BENCH: Redshirt junior Hannah Schuchts came up huge in Missouri’s victory over Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The 6-foot-2 forward made four of six three-pointers and finished with 16 points. It was her best performance since a 25-point outburst against Duke on Nov. 25. Schuchts was scoreless in nine minutes against the Wildcats earlier this season. However, her outside shooting potential outside shooting presents an interesting wrinkle for Kentucky to defend. Schuchts is shooting 41 percent from deep on 61 attempts this season.

Off the bench : Kentucky averaged 11.6 bench points in five conference losses this season and the Wildcats had 9 in their 52-41 win over Missouri earlier this season. Freshman Blair Green led the bench with four points in that victory. Junior Jaida Roper and Green each averaged 5.1 points a game during conference play. Roper is averaging 3.8 points in 16.6 minutes over her past four games, while Green is averaging 3.2 in 17.8 minutes a game during that span. The two went a combined three of nine from the field for seven points against the Tigers earlier in the year. Redshirt-junior Ogechi Anyagaligbo , the only other bench player to score against Missouri, went one of four from the field with two points. She averaged 3.1 points a game during conference play.

1. Withstand a big run. The last meeting between Missouri and Kentucky got away from the Tigers in the third quarter. Missouri was outscored 18-7 in the third quarter and trailed for the entirety of the fourth. Missouri led by seven with 3:03 left in the second quarter before things fell apart. Missouri proved in the first half that it could compete with Kentucky. The Tigers also have wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State, showing that this team could compete with the best in the SEC. In the last meeting with the Wildcats, Missouri started 0-3 from the field with eight turnovers in the third quarter. Once again, there will be runs within this game, but the Tigers can’t let them dominate an entire quarter.

2. Contain Morris and Howard. Senior Maci Morris and freshman Rhyne Howard went 1-5 from the field and combined for eight points in the first meeting. Morris and Howard are the Wildcats leading scorers and averaged 14.2 and 14.5 points a game in conference play. Morris averaged 10 points in the past five games and Howard averaged 12.2. Four points represented a season-low for both players. Missouri won’t hold them to eight points again, but the Tigers showed the ability to guard both with great success. Senior Taylor Murray had 21 points, but Missouri should be able to withstand her taking over. Missouri’s shooting has improved in the latter half of the SEC season. If the Tigers hold Kentucky in the 50s again, the Tigers should have a chance to win.

3. Keep Hitting Threes. Missouri ended the season shooting lights out from three-point range. The Tigers made 15 threes against Alabama then followed it up with 13 threes against Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Missouri leads the SEC in three-point percentage and Sophie Cunningham led the league in made threes this season. However, the rest of the Tigers' shooting is peaking at the right time. Junior Jordan Chavis and Schuchts are getting more minutes and provide Missouri with extra shooting. The Tigers should continue to let it rain from deep.