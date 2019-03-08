Starting Five: Missouri vs. Kentucky
We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here’s the breakdown of today’s SEC tournament quarterfinal matchup between Missouri (22-9) and Kentucky (24-6).
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Pts/Game
|Reb/Game
|
Sophie Cunningham
|
6-1
|
SR
|
G
|
17.2
|
6.2
|
Lauren Aldridge
|
5-7
|
SR
|
G
|
6.5
|
1.9
|
Jordan Roundtree
|
5-9
|
JR
|
G
|
4.2
|
2.8
|
Amber Smith
|
5-11
|
JR
|
G
|
12.5
|
7.1
|
Cierra Porter
|
6-4
|
SR
|
F
|
7.6
|
5.2
OFF THE BENCH: Redshirt junior Hannah Schuchts came up huge in Missouri’s victory over Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The 6-foot-2 forward made four of six three-pointers and finished with 16 points. It was her best performance since a 25-point outburst against Duke on Nov. 25. Schuchts was scoreless in nine minutes against the Wildcats earlier this season. However, her outside shooting potential outside shooting presents an interesting wrinkle for Kentucky to defend. Schuchts is shooting 41 percent from deep on 61 attempts this season.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Pts/Game
|Reb/Game
|
Amanda Paschal
|
5-7
|
Jr.
|
G
|
3.6
|
2.2
|
Maci Morris
|
6-0
|
Sr.
|
G
|
15.1
|
3.1
|
Taylor Murray
|
6-1
|
Sr.
|
G
|
12.4
|
3.5
|
Rhyne Howard
|
6-2
|
Fr.
|
G
|
16.0
|
6.7
|
Tatyana Wyatt
|
6-2
|
So.
|
F
|
6.6
|
3.7
Off the bench: Kentucky averaged 11.6 bench points in five conference losses this season and the Wildcats had 9 in their 52-41 win over Missouri earlier this season. Freshman Blair Green led the bench with four points in that victory. Junior Jaida Roper and Green each averaged 5.1 points a game during conference play. Roper is averaging 3.8 points in 16.6 minutes over her past four games, while Green is averaging 3.2 in 17.8 minutes a game during that span. The two went a combined three of nine from the field for seven points against the Tigers earlier in the year. Redshirt-junior Ogechi Anyagaligbo, the only other bench player to score against Missouri, went one of four from the field with two points. She averaged 3.1 points a game during conference play.
TIP TIME INFORMATION
TIPOFF: 1:30 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC
TELEVISION: SEC Network
RADIO: KTGR 1580 AM
KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Withstand a big run. The last meeting between Missouri and Kentucky got away from the Tigers in the third quarter. Missouri was outscored 18-7 in the third quarter and trailed for the entirety of the fourth. Missouri led by seven with 3:03 left in the second quarter before things fell apart. Missouri proved in the first half that it could compete with Kentucky. The Tigers also have wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State, showing that this team could compete with the best in the SEC. In the last meeting with the Wildcats, Missouri started 0-3 from the field with eight turnovers in the third quarter. Once again, there will be runs within this game, but the Tigers can’t let them dominate an entire quarter.
2. Contain Morris and Howard. Senior Maci Morris and freshman Rhyne Howard went 1-5 from the field and combined for eight points in the first meeting. Morris and Howard are the Wildcats leading scorers and averaged 14.2 and 14.5 points a game in conference play. Morris averaged 10 points in the past five games and Howard averaged 12.2. Four points represented a season-low for both players. Missouri won’t hold them to eight points again, but the Tigers showed the ability to guard both with great success. Senior Taylor Murray had 21 points, but Missouri should be able to withstand her taking over. Missouri’s shooting has improved in the latter half of the SEC season. If the Tigers hold Kentucky in the 50s again, the Tigers should have a chance to win.
3. Keep Hitting Threes. Missouri ended the season shooting lights out from three-point range. The Tigers made 15 threes against Alabama then followed it up with 13 threes against Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Missouri leads the SEC in three-point percentage and Sophie Cunningham led the league in made threes this season. However, the rest of the Tigers' shooting is peaking at the right time. Junior Jordan Chavis and Schuchts are getting more minutes and provide Missouri with extra shooting. The Tigers should continue to let it rain from deep.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Missouri made history last season with a win over Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament last season. It was the first SEC Tournament win in school history. This season the Tigers replicated that success with a convincing win over Florida, but this senior class is capable of much more. Missouri has a chance to establish itself with an upset victory over the Wildcats. It would be the type of defining postseason victory that senior Cierra Porter and Cunningham are missing. Cunningham rises to the moment and shines as one of the SEC’s best in a close win over Kentucky.
Prediction: Missouri 70, Kentucky 66
Player of the game: Cunningham had 17 points in the first matchup against Kentucky. She continues that success with 23 points and seven assists in a close Missouri win.