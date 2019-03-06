Prior to each Mizzou hoops game this season, we will get Tiger fans set with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of tonight's game against Georgia.

Missouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. G 13.9 4.7 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. G 5.9 2.6 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. G 8.6 3.2 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. F 7.3 5.0 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. C 10.5 5.8

OFF THE BENCH: Torrence Watson scored a career-high 20 points in the win over South Carolina and seems to have taken over the as the primary backcourt backup, taking some minutes from Ronnie Suggs. Up front, Reed Nikko, Mitchell Smith and KJ Santos will all see time. Whichever one is playing well will stay in the rotation..

Georgia Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game William Jackson II 6-4 Sr. G 5.9 1.8 Jordan Harris 6-4 Jr. G 7.2 3.6 Christian Harrison 6-4 Sr. G 1.2 1.3 Nicolas Claxton 6-11 So. F 13.2 8.6 Derek Ogbeide 6-9 Sr. F 9.7 5.6

OFF THE BENCH: Tom Crean primarily went with a seven-man rotation in last weekend's upset win over Florida. Tyree Crump got the bulk of the backcourt minutes and E'Torrian Wilridge got them up front. Rayshaun Hammonds had started every game through February 23rd, but hurt his foot against Ole Miss. He didn't suit up against Auburn and played just five minutes against the Gators before reaggravating the injury.

Jordan Kodner

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 5:30 p.m. Central TELEVISION: SEC Network/WatchESPN RADIO: The game will be broadcast on the Tiger Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, click here.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Battle on the Boards. Missouri has done a nice job on the glass of late, especially on the offensive end. The Tigers have held their own against teams like Kentucky and Tennessee. It's been a group effort on the glass and Mizzou will need more of that. The Bulldogs are outrebounding their opponents by 3.7 per game (Missouri's margin is 3.3) and have some big bodies to attack the boards. 2. Keep Tilmon on the floor. We put this No. 2 to spice things up this time around. Ogbeide and Claxton are both big enough and athletic to give Missouri's big man trouble. If he's on the bench with two fouls early in the first half, Mizzou is in trouble. Related, maybe this is a game where Cuonzo Martin makes him play through early fouls. Because the Tigers won't win it with Tilmon riding the pine. 3.Toe the line. Missouri has shot 102 fewer free throws than its opponents. Georgia has shot 110 more than the teams it has played. Missouri needs to be in the same neighborhood as UGA in this one. For the season, Missouri has gone to the line just 459 times, shooting a tick over 70%. Georgia has made 610 attempts and converted at a 71.1% clip. If this number is lopsided, it could be another long night for the Tigers.

THE BOTTOM LINE