Prior to each Mizzou hoops game this season, we will get Tiger fans set with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of tonight's game against Mississippi State.

Missouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. G 14.1 4.7 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. G 6.5 2.7 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. G/F 8.4 2.8 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. F 7.2 5.2 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. C 10.7 5.8

OFF THE BENCH: The only constant with Mizzou's bench is that Reed Nikko is the first sub in the game in the frontcourt. Nikko has carved out a defined role backing up Jeremiah Tilmon. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess. Either Ronnie Suggs or Torrence Watson is the first backcourt backup, though which one depends on the day. Same goes for K.J. Santos and Mitchell Smith at power forward. The team announced this morning that Mark Smith will have ankle surgery next week and is out for the rest of the season.

Mississippi State Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Reggie Perry 6-10 Fr. F 16.0 2.8 Quinndary Weatherspoon 6-4 Sr. G 12.8 4.2 Lamar Peters 6-0 Jr. G 11.8 2.0 Tyson Carter 6-4 Jr. G 9.7 7.0 Abdul Ado 6-11 So. F 9.4 6.8

OFF THE BENCH: Four of the Bulldogs' five starters played 30 minutes or more in MSU's last game, a 15-point win over South Carolina. Aric Holman will back up Abdul Ado, with those two approximately splitting minutes in the middle. 6-foot-7 Robert Woodard is the lone backup at the guard/wing positions who sees significant. Those are the only seven Bulldogs who played in the win over the Gamecocks and all played at least 18 minutes.

Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 6:00 p.m. Central

WHERE: Starkville, MS TELEVISION: SEC Network/WatchESPN RADIO: The game will be broadcast on the Tiger Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, click here.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Keep Tilmon in the game. Stop us if you've heard this one before. It's redundant, but there is no denying that Missouri is a much better team when its big man is in the game. MSU plays some big guys, but Tilmon is physically a match for just about anybody. If Tilmon can stay on the floor, he can do damage in this game. And Missouri's power forwards, while unlikely to be dominant, need to be effective on the glass and pick up a few buckets here and there. 2. Get easy baskets. Missouri's half court offense has bogged down a lot lately. Far too much dribbling and late clock shots. At Florida, Mizzou often wasn't even getting into the offense until 15 seconds were left on the shot clock. For a team that struggles to score as much as Missouri does, easy baskets in transition can be a game-changer. The Tigers are never going to be a run and gun team, but if they can get even a few transition points, it helps a lot. 3. Get in the lane. When three-pointers are going down, things look good. But it's often fool's gold. Missouri has struggled shooting the three with Smith out of the lineup and it won't have him the rest of the way. Javon Pickett, Jordan Geist and Xavier Pinson need to make it a point to drive the ball. Once there, they can either get the ball to an open teammate or maybe even go to the free throw line...something the Tigers have done more than their opponent just once in 13 SEC games. Missouri has attempted 25 fewer free throws than any other team in the league. Eight SEC teams have made more freebies than the Tigers have attempted.

THE BOTTOM LINE