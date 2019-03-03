We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here’s the breakdown of tonight’s game between Missouri (20-6, 9-6) and Alabama (13-15, 5-10).

Alabama Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Shaquera Wade 6-0 Sr. G 8.4 4.0 Cierra Johnson 5-10 Jr. G 14.5 5.1 Megan Abrams 5-9 Fr. G 4.0 1.8 Jasmine Walker 6-3 So. F 12.7 7.8 Ariyah Copeland 6-3 So. F 8.3 7.0

OFF THE BENCH: Freshman De’Sha Benjamin is the only Alabama bench player to average more than five points. The six-foot guard averages 6.2 points a game. She also leads the team in three-point percentage, shooting 36.5 percent from deep. The Tide are eighth in the conference in three-pointers made and tenth in the SEC in three-point percentage. Benjamin is averaging 5 points on 30 percent shooting in her last five games. She has eight games with double-digits points, however, only two have come in SEC play. Alabama is averaging 10.8 bench points over the last five games.



Missouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Sophie Cunningham 6-1 Sr. G 17.1 6.1 Lauren Aldridge 5-7 Sr. G 6.6 1.9 Jordan Roundtree 5-9 Jr. G 4.1 2.7 Amber Smith 5-11 Jr. G 12.6 7.2 Cierra Porter 6-4 Sr. F 7.5 5.2

OFF THE BENCH: Junior Jordan Chavis was the only Missouri bench player to score in the Tigers 73-67 victory over Arkansas. It was Missouri’s first game without freshman guard Akira Levy and Chavis was there fill her role. She went 2-6 from the field and scored 11 points, tying a season-high set in the win over West Virginia. More importantly, she played a conference-conference high of 27 minutes. Her previous high in conference play was 20 minutes in a loss to South Carolina. Chavis hit multiple threes for the second time this season and the first time since the Tigers 70-54 loss to Michigan on Nov 23. The best scenario for Missouri is Chavis is able to return to form from last season, where she made 37.9 percent of her threes.

Jordan Kodner

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 2:00 p.m. LOCATION: Mizzou Arena TELEVISION: SEC Network+ RADIO: KTGR 1580 AM



KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Stifling Defense. Missouri has the chance to finish with the number one scoring defense in the SEC. The Tigers are holding opponents to 59.1 points a game in conference play. Alabama is twelfth in the SEC in scoring, the Crimson Tide average 59 points a game. The only time teams worse in the SEC are Florida and Ole Miss, the Tigers held them to 58 and 55 points respectively this season. The toughest matchup for Missouri will be junior Cierra Johnson. She’s averaging 14.5 points a game and has scored 20.6 over the last three games. 2. Continue Hot Shooting. Missouri leads the SEC in three-point shooting percentage and field goal percentage. This presents an interesting matchup with Alabama because the Crimson Tide is third in three-point percentage defense. But the Tigers free throw shooting was what brought the Tigers the victory over Arkansas. The Tigers went 26-27 from the free throw line against the Razorbacks. Missouri shoots 78 percent from the free throw line, which is fist in the SEC compared to Alabama’s 69 percent. 3. Mange emotions. Senior night will bring a mass amount of emotion for Missouri. Three seniors will be honored: Sophie Cunningham, Cierra Porter, and Lauren Aldridge. It’s a momentous occasion for three of the most important players in Missouri women’s basketball history. It's a senior class that's had four straight seasons with more than 20 wins. The energy in Mizzou Arena will be different but there is still a game to be played. The Tiger must come out strong and give the seniors a memorable final game.



THE BOTTOM LINE