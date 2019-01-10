Prior to each Mizzou hoops game this season — men and women — we will get Tiger fans set with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of today's women's game against Arkansas.

Jordan Kodner

Starting lineups

Arkansas Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Chelsea Dungee 5-11 SO G 17.5 4.4 Jailyn Mason 5-9 JR G 7.3 3.4 Malika Monk 5-5 SR G 12.6 2.1 Alexis Tolefree 5-8 JR G 11.8 3.4 Kiara Williams 6-1 JR F 7.2 8.3

OFF THE BENCH: Arkansas doesn’t rely heavily on its bench for scoring. The Razorbacks starters account for 75.3 percent of Arkansas points, compared to 67.4 percent for Missouri. A’Tyanna Gaulden leads the Razorbacks in scoring off the bench. She averages 5.4 points per game on 39.8 percent shooting. Gaulden, a 5-foot-7 guard who transferred from Florida State, also leads Arkansas with 44 assists this season. Her one weakness, three-point shooting. Gaulden missed her only attempt this season in Arkansas 61-54 loss to Pittsburg on Nov. 24.

Misouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Sophie Cunningham 6-1 SR G 16.0 5.9 Lauren Aldridge 5-7 SR G 7.1 1.9 Jordan Roundtree 5-9 JR G 3.2 2.9 Amber Smith 5-11 JR G 14.0 7.7 Hannah Schuchts 6-2 JR F 4.5 4.3

OFF THE BENCH: SEC play has been a coming out party for Missouri’s bench, the Tigers reserves are averaging 29.5 through the first two games. It’s been a combination of several players stepping up their performance, none bigger than Haley Troup in Missouri’s victory over No. 10 Tennessee. Troup had a career high 16 points and went 5-7 from the field, including four threes. If the bench continues this trend the Tigers team turns into a serious contender in the SEC.

Tip Time Information

TIPOFF: 7:00 p.m. Central WHERE: Mizzou Arena TELEVISION: SEC Network + RADIO: KTGR 1580 AM

Keys to the Game

1. Limit needless fouls. The Razorbacks live at the free-throw line. Arkansas has attempted 342 free throws this season, second-most in the SEC, and shoot 67.3 percent from the charity stripe. The Razorbacks leading scorer, Chelsea Dungee is fourth in the SEC in scoring (17.5 ppg) and first in free throw attempts. Dungee is shooting 88.9 percent from the free throw line in conference play. One way for Arkansas to stay in this game is to attack the basket, initiate contact, and force the referees to make a call. Missouri tends to be aggressive defensively and must play solid defense without fouling against the Razorbacks. 2. Dominate the boards. Missouri defeating No. 10 Tennessee 66-64 on the road was a great moment for coach Robin Pingeton and the rest of the program. It was a hard-fought victory and the Tigers proved they could compete with the top tier of the SEC. But one thing stood out to me after that game. The Lady Vols dominated the offensive glass against Missouri, especially in the second half. Tennessee outrebounded the Tigers 18-6 and had 15 second-chance points. It didn’t cost Missouri against Tennessee, but offensive rebounds could catch up to the Tigers against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are second in the SEC in total rebounds and seventh in offensive rebound. 3. Avoid the letdown game. This is obvious. Missouri is coming off its biggest win this season and defeated Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in school history. It would be easy for the Tigers to have a bit of a hangover and overlook a quality Arkansas team. The first few minutes of this game will be huge in determining how Missouri will respond to that victory. This is game that Missouri should win and it would be deflating if the Tigers dropped one at home after that great victory.

The Bottom Line