We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here’s the breakdown of today’s SEC Tournament game between Missouri (21-9) and Florida (8-22):

Florida Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Kiara Smith 5-10 So. G 7.1 4.8 Funda Nakkasoglu 5-8 Sr. G 16.5 4.7 Danielle Raney 5-10 So. G 8.2 3.3 Emanuely de Oliveira 5-10 Fr. F 3.8 2.4 Zada Williams 6-2 Jr. F 8.0 4.8

Off the bench: Junior guard Delicia Washington started 18 games this year. But she was relegated to a sixth woman role after Florida’s 76-66 loss to Ole Miss on Jan 20. Washington came off the bench in eight of the Gators final 10 SEC games this season and was still one of the team’s top scorers. She was Florida’s second-leading scorer and dropped 10 points a game in her nine games off the bench. Washington finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in the Gators victory over Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament. She shot 57 percent from the field and lead Florida in shot attempts in the seven-point victory. Washington had 11 points and nine rebounds in Florida’s 58-56 victory over Missouri earlier this year. The Gators had 33 bench points in that game. The team is averaging 29 bench points over the last three games.

Misouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Sophie Cunningham 6-1 Sr. G 17.3 6.2 Lauren Aldridge 5-7 Sr. G 6.6 1.8 Jordan Roundtree 5-9 Jr. G 4.1 2.8 Amber Smith 5-11 Jr. G 7.7 5.3 Cierra Porter 6-4 Sr. F 5.0 4.1

OFF THE BENCH: Senior Cierra Porter and freshman Akira Levy combined for 14 of Missouri’s 26 bench points against Florida on Jan 13. Porter moved to the starting lineup and Levy was lost to a knee injury in late February. That leaves redshirt-freshman Haley Troup and sophomore Emmanuelle Tahane; both players had six points against the Gators. Troup is coming off one of her best SEC performances, she had 10 points and went 3-3 from deep in the Tigers rout on Alabama. Tahane went 2-4 from the field with four points, she was scoreless in three of the last four games before that performance. Junior Jordan Chavis could help fill in some scoring. She only had one point against Alabama but showed flashes against Arkansas. She finished with 11 points in 27 minutes.

Jordan Kodner

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 1:00 p.m. CT LOCATION: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC TELEVISION: SEC Network RADIO: KTGR 1580 AM

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Control Turnovers. Missouri averaged 16 turnovers and 13.5 points off turnovers a game during the regular season. The Tigers had 12 turnovers that turned into 17 points against Florida earlier this season. The Gators had three turnovers in the second half compared to seven for the Tigers. That was with Levy, one of Missouri’s best ball handlers. It’s imperative for the Tiger’s bench to handle Florida’s full-court and zone pressure. The Gators used both to create a lead against Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Florida forced 18 turnovers and turned those into 22 points. The first game was decided by two points, the Tigers can’t afford the needless turnovers with a chance to play No. 13 Kentucky on the line. 2. Lock in defensively. Florida shot 40.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three against Missouri, but the Gators were held to 58 points. Florida was 11th in the SEC in scoring and 13th in the conference in field goal percentage. The Tigers come in as one of the best defenses in the SEC. Missouri is first in scoring defense, second in field goal percentage defense and fifth in three-point percentage defense. The Tigers are even better defensively with Porter’s added mobility and increased action late in the season. If the Tigers can limit turnovers and prevent senior Funda Nakkasoglu from catching fire from three, Missouri’s defense should keep the Gators under 60 points. The Tigers average 65.4 points a game. 3. Avoid the fourth quarter collapse. Missouri was up 45-36 over Florida heading into the fourth quarter. The Gators used a 13-2 run to cut the Tigers lead to two, then took the lead with two seconds left. Florida outscored Missouri 22-11 in the fourth quarter. The Gators ended the game on a 10-0 run. Missouri avoids that loss and starts 4-0 in the SEC if the Tigers can withstand the final push from Florida. Senior Sophie Cunningham was in foul trouble and fouled out late in the fourth. She’s done a good job avoiding needless fouls in the latter half of the season. Cunningham needs to be available to score if Missouri was in another tight game.

THE BOTTOM LINE