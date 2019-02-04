We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here’s the breakdown of today’s game between Missouri (16-6) and LSU (12-8).

OFF THE BENCH: It was a tale of two halves for Missouri against Auburn last week. The Tigers got off to a scorching hot start and cruised to a 23-2 score at the end of the first. However, Auburn outscored Missouri in the next three quarters. Cunningham, Porter, and Smith were in double digits. However, the Tigers didn’t get much else from anyone else. Missouri had seven points off the bench against Auburn. It was the fewest bench points the Tigers had in conference play. Missouri finished with eight bench points in the 69-65 loss to LSU last season. Nadia Green was the leading scorer with six points on 1-4 shooting. Needless to say, someone else will have to step up for Missouri on Monday.

Off the bench : Sophomore Rakell Spencer made her first start of the season against No. 6 Mississippi State last Thursday and she had two points and one rebound in 15 minutes. The Tigers normal starter, Junior Jaelyn Richard-Harris was moved to the bench and went scoreless with two turnovers. The Bulldogs defense, which is top-3 in the SEC, had much to do with those performances, but the sudden change in the starting lineup and minutes change also played a role. The Lady Tigers’ leading bench scorer, Mercedes Brooks (6.1 ppg) had a game-high 11 points against Mississippi State. Brooks, a six-foot forward, is averaging 6.6 points on 35.7 percent shooting from three in SEC games. Brooks has been in double-digits in 4-8 of LSU’s conference games.

Remember the Florida Game It seems like forever ago, but the Florida loss still lingers in my mind. Missouri was on cloud nine, 3-0 in the SEC and laid an egg against a bottom team in the SEC. Now, the Tigers find themselves in a different situation. Missouri salvaged a terrible week by defeating Auburn in resounding fashion. However, the second half of that game wasn’t pretty. Missouri won by nine. However, Auburn outplayed Missouri handily in the second half, take away Auburn’s atrocious first quarter and 0-11 start and this is a completely different game.

The term trap game is cliché, but this is exactly what Monday’s matchup represents. Missouri was exposed last week by South Carolina and Kentucky. It would be foolish to feel secure or confident of this team heading into a matchup against LSU. Florida is 1-8 in the conference, last in the SEC, but LSU isn’t much better at 3-5. The Tigers have wins over lowly Alabama and Ole Miss, who are 11th and 12th in the SEC respectively. However, LSU also defeated Texas A&M which is third in the SEC.

Last week proved that Missouri doesn’t have the offensive talent or athletes to win a game when outside shots aren’t falling. The Tigers should win with ease, but a fourth-quarter collapse could equate to another heartbreaking SEC road loss.

If Cunningham touches it, Cunningham should shoot it. Every time Cunningham turns down a three, a small tear rolls down my cheek as I watch another Missouri Tiger take a shot. Cunningham is unselfish. She is a willing passer. She is a star in women’s college basketball. I long for the day she demands the ball and takes shots like one.

Cunningham reminded everyone what a lethal shooter she was against Auburn. The senior sharpshooter finished with 30 points on 6-12 shooting from three. It was a masterful performance. She was hitting daggers from the corner, top of the key, even extending it to NBA range several times in the first half. It was the best version of Cunningham; a carefree shooter with a lightning quick release. Cunningham finished with 15 field goal and eight free throw attempts. Those numbers need to increase as the Tigers get deeper into the SEC season. It’s Cunningham’s team, her senior season, and her legacy to leave. I’m praying she shoots firsts and worries about the flow of the offense later.

Stay the course. Earlier in the preview, I mentioned Missouri’s problems offensively. The Tigers have a huge talent gap between Cunningham/Smith and everyone else. Cunningham and Smith also have a tendency of being passive offensively. South Carolina and Kentucky simply outplayed the Tigers.

However, the Tigers led the SEC in field goal percentage and scoring defense before Sunday’s slate of games. Missouri has its flaws, but this team has been successful despite its shortcomings. This season is still very much in the air. The Gamecocks and Wildcats were the toughest back-to-back games the Tigers will play all year. Missouri should blow past LSU, then prepare for a matchup against Texas A&M. That will be another measuring stick game for the Tigers.