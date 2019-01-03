Starting Five: Mizzou vs Ole Miss
We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction.
Here’s the breakdown of tonight’s home game against Ole Miss.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Pts/Game
|Reb/Game
|
Crystal Allen
|
5-9
|
Sr.
|
G
|
18.2
|
3.3
|
Mimi Reid
|
5-8
|
Fr.
|
G
|
6.8
|
4.5
|
Shandricka Sessom
|
5-10
|
Sr.
|
G
|
10/2
|
6.0
|
Cecilia Muhate
|
6-2
|
Sr.
|
F
|
5.2
|
4.1
|
Jhaileiya Dunlap
|
6-2
|
Jr.
|
F
|
7.6
|
5.1
OFF THE BENCH: Shutting down Crystal Allen is Missouri’s biggest priority, but, La’Karis Salter could also cause problems for the Tigers. The 6-foot-1 forward is averaging 7.3 ppg and 5.1 rpg off the bench. More importantly, Salter has an advantage over Schuchts, Tahane, and Porter in the post if given the opportunity. Missouri will have to constantly fight Salter for positioning down low and try to keep her off the boards.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Pts/Game
|Reb/Game
|
Sophie Cunningham
|
6-1
|
SR
|
G
|
15.9
|
6.0
|
Lauren Aldridge
|
5-7
|
SR
|
G
|
7.3
|
1.9
|
Jordan Roundtree
|
5-9
|
JR
|
G
|
2.8
|
3.0
|
Amber Smith
|
5-11
|
JR
|
G
|
14.8
|
8.1
|
Hannah Schuchts
|
6-2
|
JR
|
F
|
5.0
|
4.1
OFF THE BENCH: The most intriguing part of Missouri’s bench is newly reinstated forward Cierra Porter. The Tigers officially announced her return from medical retirement last week, and she had four points and two rebounds in 11 minutes against Arkansas State on Dec 30. Last season Porter gave Missouri a legitimate post presence and much-needed rebounding. But can she provide that spark again? It will be very interesting to see how Coach Pingeton uses her early on in SEC play.
TIP TIME INFORMATION
TIPOFF: 7:00 p.m. Central
WHERE: Mizzou Arena
TELEVISION: SEC Network +
RADIO: KTGR 1580 AM
KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Limit turnovers. It seems simple, protecting the basketball is important to every coaching staff and team in the nation. But anyone who’s watched Missouri basketball this season understands how hard valuing the basketball can be for the Tigers. Missouri averages 15.8 turnovers per game, with a -2.2-turnover margin and a .86 assist to turnover ratio. NOT GOOD. In Missouri’s three losses, the Tigers are committing 16.3 turnovers a game and opponents are getting 17.3 points off those turnovers. It’s not the start Coach Robin Pingeton imagined at the start of the season. Pingeton’s goal was under 10 turnovers a game. Now that it’s SEC play, it would be a perfect time for the team to meet those expectations.
2. Make threes and defend the three-point line. Last season Missouri shot 37.5 percent from deep on 20.8 attempts per game. This season the attempts are up to 25.2 per game. But the Tigers are only shooting 31.7 percent from three which is 10th in the SEC. It’s imperative that Haley Troup and Jordan Chavis to stretch the floor when coming off the bench. However, they are shooting 28.6 and 24.4 percent from deep. Conversely, Ole Miss is fifth in the SEC and 35th in the nation in three-point percentage at 36.7 percent. The Running Rebels have three players shooting over 40% from deep. The only way Ole Miss can keep this game close is by knocking down a bunch of threes. Missouri should know this and defend the three-point line accordingly.
3. Avoid the cold quarter. It seems to happen in every game Missouri played this season. After the Tigers put together several effective offensive possessions, everything stops and Missouri goes three, four, or five minutes without scoring. It’s the most infuriating thing about this team. I can’t get the Tigers third quarter performance against Missouri State out of my head, 0-12 from the field and three points. Three points in ten minutes. This can’t happen against Ole Miss or against anyone in the SEC and Missouri expect to win. It’s on Cunningham or Smith to elevate their play during these stretches, take control of the offense and find a way to get a bucket or get to the free throw line.
THE BOTTOM LINE
The Rebels feel like a smooth transition into SEC play. Ole Miss isn’t a good basketball team. The program is in a full-on rebuild under first-year head coach Yelett McPhee-McCuin this season and the Rebels limped into 2019 at 6-8 and 0-4 against Power 5 opponents. This is the type of game Missouri should win handily; more importantly, this is a game fans should expect the Tigers to win. If Missouri can limit careless turnovers and contain Allen, the Tigers cruise to a double-digit victory over the Rebels. Ole Miss averages 16.6 turnovers per game, second in the SEC, and Missouri will get out in transition and capitalize off those mistakes.
PREDICTION: Missouri 82 Ole Miss 65
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Despite Cunningham’s solid numbers, she hasn’t really left her mark on this year or had the breakout game to start her senior season. That all ends against Ole Miss. Cunningham is due for a 30-point game and no better time than the SEC home opener.