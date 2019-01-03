We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here’s the breakdown of tonight’s home game against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Crystal Allen 5-9 Sr. G 18.2 3.3 Mimi Reid 5-8 Fr. G 6.8 4.5 Shandricka Sessom 5-10 Sr. G 10/2 6.0 Cecilia Muhate 6-2 Sr. F 5.2 4.1 Jhaileiya Dunlap 6-2 Jr. F 7.6 5.1

OFF THE BENCH: Shutting down Crystal Allen is Missouri’s biggest priority, but, La’Karis Salter could also cause problems for the Tigers. The 6-foot-1 forward is averaging 7.3 ppg and 5.1 rpg off the bench. More importantly, Salter has an advantage over Schuchts, Tahane, and Porter in the post if given the opportunity. Missouri will have to constantly fight Salter for positioning down low and try to keep her off the boards.

Misouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Sophie Cunningham 6-1 SR G 15.9 6.0 Lauren Aldridge 5-7 SR G 7.3 1.9 Jordan Roundtree 5-9 JR G 2.8 3.0 Amber Smith 5-11 JR G 14.8 8.1 Hannah Schuchts 6-2 JR F 5.0 4.1

OFF THE BENCH: The most intriguing part of Missouri’s bench is newly reinstated forward Cierra Porter. The Tigers officially announced her return from medical retirement last week, and she had four points and two rebounds in 11 minutes against Arkansas State on Dec 30. Last season Porter gave Missouri a legitimate post presence and much-needed rebounding. But can she provide that spark again? It will be very interesting to see how Coach Pingeton uses her early on in SEC play.

Jordan Kodner

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 7:00 p.m. Central WHERE: Mizzou Arena TELEVISION: SEC Network + RADIO: KTGR 1580 AM

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Limit turnovers. It seems simple, protecting the basketball is important to every coaching staff and team in the nation. But anyone who’s watched Missouri basketball this season understands how hard valuing the basketball can be for the Tigers. Missouri averages 15.8 turnovers per game, with a -2.2-turnover margin and a .86 assist to turnover ratio. NOT GOOD. In Missouri’s three losses, the Tigers are committing 16.3 turnovers a game and opponents are getting 17.3 points off those turnovers. It’s not the start Coach Robin Pingeton imagined at the start of the season. Pingeton’s goal was under 10 turnovers a game. Now that it’s SEC play, it would be a perfect time for the team to meet those expectations. 2. Make threes and defend the three-point line. Last season Missouri shot 37.5 percent from deep on 20.8 attempts per game. This season the attempts are up to 25.2 per game. But the Tigers are only shooting 31.7 percent from three which is 10th in the SEC. It’s imperative that Haley Troup and Jordan Chavis to stretch the floor when coming off the bench. However, they are shooting 28.6 and 24.4 percent from deep. Conversely, Ole Miss is fifth in the SEC and 35th in the nation in three-point percentage at 36.7 percent. The Running Rebels have three players shooting over 40% from deep. The only way Ole Miss can keep this game close is by knocking down a bunch of threes. Missouri should know this and defend the three-point line accordingly. 3. Avoid the cold quarter. It seems to happen in every game Missouri played this season. After the Tigers put together several effective offensive possessions, everything stops and Missouri goes three, four, or five minutes without scoring. It’s the most infuriating thing about this team. I can’t get the Tigers third quarter performance against Missouri State out of my head, 0-12 from the field and three points. Three points in ten minutes. This can’t happen against Ole Miss or against anyone in the SEC and Missouri expect to win. It’s on Cunningham or Smith to elevate their play during these stretches, take control of the offense and find a way to get a bucket or get to the free throw line.

