Prior to each Mizzou hoops game this season, we will get Tiger fans set with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of todays game against Texas A&M.

Missouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. G 13.5 4.1 Mark Smith 6-4 So. G 11.9 5.5 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. G/F 8.4 2.9 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. F 8.7 4.9 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. C 9.7 5.9

OFF THE BENCH: Xavier Pinson will relieve Geist at the point. Cuonzo Martin said after the loss to Alabama the Tigers needed more out of Pinson to allow Geist to play off the ball more. Torrence Watson is the other backcourt reserve and has shown much more aggression offensively the last couple of games. K.J. Santos is the first reserve off the bench in the front court. His minutes continue to increase and he has shown flashes of being able to help. Reed Nikko will get most of the minutes behind Tilmon with Mitchell Smith filling in. We saw Ronnie Suggs briefly against the Tide, but don't expect that to become a trend.

Texas A&M Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Jay Jay Chandler 6-4 SO G 8.2 4.1 TJ Starks 6-2 SO G 13.8 2.9 Savion Flagg 6-7 SO G/F 13.5 8.1 Wendell Mitchell 6-3 JR G 10.6 4.1 Christian Mekowulu 6-8 SR F 9.1 5.7

OFF THE BENCH: Billy Kennedy will play nine players double digit minutes. Brandon Mahan is a 35% three-point shooter off the Aggie bench. Josh Nebo is the leading scorer and rebounder (7.8 and 5.2) among Aggie reserves. John Walker and Chris Collins will also see time for the Aggies in reserve roles.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Keep Tilmon on the floor. This is the first key for every game. He got about halfway there against Alabama. Tilmon picked up two fouls in eight minutes and was tentative the rest of the first half. But in the second half, he didn't pick up another foul and did find some aggressiveness, scoring eight points and grabbing a handful of rebounds. The Aggies don't start a player taller than 6-8 and don't play one bigger than 6-9. They play three guards and a wing. This is a game where Tilmon can be a force down low...if he stays out of foul trouble and is available. 2. Win the battle on the glass. Despite the fact they aren't big, A&M rebounds the ball pretty well. They've got three players averaging at least two offensive rebounds per game and Flagg is averaging eight boards per night at 6-foot-7. The matchup between him and Santos/Puryear could be a big indicator of which team gains the edge. 3. Avoid the long drought. Missouri finds a five-minute period in every game in which it just can't score. It's often been the closing minutes of the first half. It came earlier against Alabama, but once again contributed to Missouri digging a double-figure hole that it just could not escape. Missouri hasn't played from ahead a whole lot this year. You'd have to think it will help the Tigers' confidence to do so.

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 2:30 p.m. Central TELEVISION: SEC Network/WatchESPN RADIO: The game will be broadcast on the Tiger Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, click here.

THE BOTTOM LINE